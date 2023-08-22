MLB News and Rumors

Tigers Debut: Twitter Reacts To Athletic Rookie Parker Meadows Playing 1st MLB Game, Stranding 5 Runners During Detroit’s 7-6 Loss To Cubs

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

A 2018 second-round draft pick, Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows was recalled from Toledo of the International League on Sunday and debuted against the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park on Tuesday.

With a raw blend of speed and power, the athletic Meadows was the No. 10-ranked prospect in the Tigers’ minor league system. Ripping a line drove with an exit velocity of 108.5 into right field for his first MLB hit, but finished 1-for-5 with a team-high five runners left on base during the host Tigers’ 7-6 loss.

Meadows didn’t compose a storybook ending Monday, but he is just beginning to show what he can do as he attempts to blend into the lineup …

Meadows received the promotion to the Tigers because of his elite fielding skills …

And despite having swing-and-miss tendencies, Meadows revamped his swing and continued to demonstrate AAA power …

The transaction …

News release …

One of Meadows’ former teams offered their pre-game luck …

Getting to know Meadows …

Meadows seemed to enjoy the extra attention …

Tigers brass explain why it was time to call up Meadows …

Skip spoke on the rook’s maturity …

Meadows reveals his call-up moment …

With Meadows’ defensive abilities, the Tigers moved Riley Greene to right field. Thinking of the team, Greene didn’t hesitate …

Meadows’ family stood and cheered when Meadows stepped up for his first MLB AB …

Despite the outcome, family members were still proud of the moment …

Meadows’ first defensive play …

Proud parents …

At least New York Mets ‘idiot’ Pete Alonso didn’t retrieve Meadows’ first MLB hit ball …

Throwback interview with the young prospect …

With the bases loaded and the Tigers trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Meadows stepped into the batters’ box and faced a storybook moment, but failed to make contact …

In the ninth, with the Tigers railing 7-6 and Matt Vierling on first base, Meadows faced another storybook moment …

Meadows made contact, but it was a looping fly ball to right field, which was caught, ending his debut …

The result …

Meadows’ first MLB post-game interview …

Tigers fans are beginning to wonder if the future has arrived …

Topics  
Cubs MLB News and Rumors Tigers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Camilo Doval

Top three MLB series that start August 21

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19241005_168396541_lowres-2
Julio Rodriguez sets MLB history with most hits in a four game stretch
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
pete alonso idiot move (1)
Twitter Reacts To New York Mets ‘Idiot’ Pete Alonso’s ‘Brain Fart’ Move, Throwing St. Louis Cardinals Rookie Masyn Winn’s 1st MLB Hit Souvenir Into Stands
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 19 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Matt Olson
Five Key MLB Series that start August 18
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19241005_168396541_lowres-2
Julio Rodriguez making an impact in his MLB career so far
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Stroman Cubs
Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman out indefinitely with a broken rib
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Luke Raley
Luke Raley delivers historical magic for the Rays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top