A 2018 second-round draft pick, Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows was recalled from Toledo of the International League on Sunday and debuted against the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park on Tuesday.

With a raw blend of speed and power, the athletic Meadows was the No. 10-ranked prospect in the Tigers’ minor league system. Ripping a line drove with an exit velocity of 108.5 into right field for his first MLB hit, but finished 1-for-5 with a team-high five runners left on base during the host Tigers’ 7-6 loss.

Meadows didn’t compose a storybook ending Monday, but he is just beginning to show what he can do as he attempts to blend into the lineup …

If Parker Meadows can stay up in majors, the Detroit Tigers will have a young and very talented outfield with Meadows, Greene & Carpenter pic.twitter.com/BklknxigYO — Robert Cox (@SpartyRob73) August 21, 2023

Meadows received the promotion to the Tigers because of his elite fielding skills …

Water covers 71 percent of the earth and Parker Meadows covers the rest.#LetsGoHens | #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/BTgmbBK481 — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) August 16, 2023

And despite having swing-and-miss tendencies, Meadows revamped his swing and continued to demonstrate AAA power …

ITS PARKER MEADOWS DAY BABY pic.twitter.com/0JV4DqCFFw — Jed 🇬🇧 (@TigersJUK) August 21, 2023

The transaction …

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves: *Following yesterday’s game, optioned INF Nick Maton to Triple A Toledo

*Recalled OF Parker Meadows from Triple A Toledo — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 21, 2023

News release …

It’s showtime, @parkermeadows3! The #Tigers will recall outfielder Parker Meadows from Triple A Toledo on Monday, making his Major League debut. pic.twitter.com/JnO7sM8Us9 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 20, 2023

One of Meadows’ former teams offered their pre-game luck …

Congratulations to former West Michigan Whitecap Parker Meadows on making his Major League debut as a Detroit Tiger! @tigers pic.twitter.com/Nuj2gjhpCT — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) August 21, 2023

Getting to know Meadows …

It’s time for Parker Meadows to make his mark in the big leagues 🤩#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/prN0s5tgyP — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 21, 2023

Meadows seemed to enjoy the extra attention …

Happy Parker Meadows MLB Debut Day! 🔥🎉🍾⚾️ Go Tigers and Go Parker!! pic.twitter.com/XAplicHG9b — Juli Lancaster (@JuliJo06) August 21, 2023

Tigers brass explain why it was time to call up Meadows …

Tigers President Scott Harris on why now was the time to call up Parker Meadows: pic.twitter.com/LlGRVxT8Sc — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 21, 2023

Skip spoke on the rook’s maturity …

A.J. Hinch on how Parker Meadows has grown over the past few years: pic.twitter.com/2qfGBwq3vw — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 21, 2023

Meadows reveals his call-up moment …

Natalie Kerwin sat down with Parker Meadows ahead of his big league debut tonight and has the full story of how Meadows got the news that he was heading to Detroit.#RepDetroit | @FiegerLaw @NatalieKerwin1 | @parkermeadows3 pic.twitter.com/5yRsd3RHeU — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 21, 2023

With Meadows’ defensive abilities, the Tigers moved Riley Greene to right field. Thinking of the team, Greene didn’t hesitate …

Riley Greene on Parker Meadows playing center field: “Parker is a hell of an outfielder. He’s fast, and he can go get it. I’m going to try my best to help him out. I told him today, he’s the boss out there in center field. Take charge and tell me where to go.” #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) August 21, 2023

Meadows’ family stood and cheered when Meadows stepped up for his first MLB AB …

Parker Meadows’ entire family in anticipation for his first Major League at bat 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9mFURZT7Fq — Natalie Kerwin (@NatalieKerwin1) August 21, 2023

Despite the outcome, family members were still proud of the moment …

Parker Meadows strikes out swinging in the first plate appearance of his MLB career. He chased a 93.4 mph fastball below the strike zone. #Tigers pic.twitter.com/EJRhMPRWiR — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) August 21, 2023

Meadows’ first defensive play …

Parker Meadows is all smiles after making the first catch of his MLB career in center field. The ball was hit by Cody Bellinger. After the play, Meadows pointed to Riley Greene in right field and Akil Baddoo in left field. #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) August 21, 2023

Proud parents …

Natalie Kerwin visits with Parker Meadows’ parents, Staci and Kenny, who are thrilled to be watching their son make his big league debut.#RepDetroit@NatalieKerwin1 | @parkermeadows3 pic.twitter.com/ZGY5LhvRbr — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 21, 2023

At least New York Mets ‘idiot’ Pete Alonso didn’t retrieve Meadows’ first MLB hit ball …

Save that baseball! In his first game in the big leagues, Parker Meadows gets his first Major League hit, making his family absolutely giddy!#RepDetroit @parkermeadows3 pic.twitter.com/9BzqMIpSG4 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 22, 2023

Throwback interview with the young prospect …

#Flashback to July 27th, 2019 when we uploaded our first video of any kind. It was our interview with Parker Meadows while he was at West Michigan. #RepDetroit https://t.co/ygngCGMxkn — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 21, 2023

With the bases loaded and the Tigers trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Meadows stepped into the batters’ box and faced a storybook moment, but failed to make contact …

That umpire just ROBBED Parker Meadows in that bases loaded at bat. That is outrageous. Not even freaking close to a strike. — Zach Harig (@zach_harig) August 22, 2023

In the ninth, with the Tigers railing 7-6 and Matt Vierling on first base, Meadows faced another storybook moment …

So many people been calling the Parker Meadows walk off HR tonight. Well, here is his chance 😂 — Zo (@Ren614) August 22, 2023

Meadows made contact, but it was a looping fly ball to right field, which was caught, ending his debut …

Parker Meadows was that close to a historic debut, still has a bright future! #RepDetroit — Ivan Stark (@istarkhottakes) August 22, 2023

The result …

Both Spencer Torkelson & Kerry Carpenter hit Homers tonight (back to back). Tork had 4 hits, and Carp had 3. Javy Baez had a nice broken bat double. Parker Meadows got his 1st career hit. It’s back at it tomorrow night. #RepDetroit https://t.co/zOeDBjsxXA — Dan Clynick (@dclynick66) August 22, 2023

Meadows’ first MLB post-game interview …

We hear from Parker Meadows after he made his big league debut and got his first hit in a 7-6 loss to the Cubs.#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/5OmlJ8b7DU — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 22, 2023

Tigers fans are beginning to wonder if the future has arrived …

WELCOME TO THE SHOW PARKER MEADOWS!! Young core starting to show in Detroit…. FINALLY — kaleb wiesner (@Kaleb_66) August 22, 2023