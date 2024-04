Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 8 MLB Games

It’s a “getaway” day on Wednesday for most of Major League Baseball with a majority of the games being played earlier than normal. Despite that, there is a huge story brewing in Boston, where Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday will make his Big League debut against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Holliday, 20, is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the game and will make his debut after just 155 minor league games. The Orioles-Red Sox game will be available nationally on MLB Network.

Here’s a look at today’s MLB games including how to watch, betting odds, pitching matchups, and more!

April 10 MLB Games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins | 1:10 PM | Target Field

📺LAD: Sportsnet LA | MIN: Bally Sports North | National: MLB Network

📻LAD: Dodgers Radio AM570 | MIN: TIBN

⚾️LAD: B. Miller | MIN: C. Paddack

Money Line -165 +145

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals | 1:15 PM | Busch Stadium

📺PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia | STL: Bally Sports Midwest

📻PHI: 94.1 WIP | STL: KMOX 1120AM/98.7 FM

⚾️PHI: A. Nola | STL: L. Lynn

Money Line -145 +125

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays | 3:07 PM | Rogers Centre

📺SEA: Root Sports Northwest | TOR: Sportsnet

📻SEA: KIRO 710 | TOR: sportsnet.ca

⚾️SEA: L. Gilbert | TOR: Y. Kikuchi

Money Line -105 -115

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies | 3:10 PM | Coors Field

📺ARZ: MLB.tv/dbacks.com | COL: MLB.tv/rockies.com

📻ARZ: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station | COL: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

⚾️ARZ: T. Henry | COL: A. Gomber

Money Line -140 +120

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants | 3:45 PM | Oracle Park

📺WSH: MASN2 | NBC Sports Bay Area

📻WSH: 106.7 The Fan | SF: 1510 AM

⚾️WSH: P. Corbin | SF: J. Hicks

Money Line +165 -195

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels | 4:07 PM | Angel Stadium

📺TB: Bally Sports Sun | LAA: Bally Sports West | National: MLB Network

📻TB: WDAE 620AM/95.3 FM | LAA: KLAA 830

⚾️TB: Z. Littell | LAA: J. Soriano

Money Line -135 +115

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians | 6:10 PM | Progressive Field

📺CHW: NBC Sports Chicago | CLE: Bally Sports Great Lakes

📻CHW: WMVP 1000 AM | WTAM 1100

⚾️CHW: E. Fedde | CLE: T. Bibee

Money Line +200 -240

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres | 6:40 PM | PETCO Park

📺CHC: Marquee Sports Network | SD: MLB.tv/padres.com

📻CHC: 670 The Score | SD: KWFN 97.3

⚾️CHC: K. Hendricks | SD: D. Cease

Money Line +120 -140

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds | 6:40 PM | Great American Ballpark

📺MIL: Bally Sports Wisconsin | CIN: Bally Sports Ohio

📻MIL: WTMJ 620 AM | CIN: WLW 700

⚾️MIL: W. Miley | CIN: H. Greene

Money Line +115 -135

Miami Marlins at New York Yankees | 7:05 PM | Yankee Stadium

📺MIA: Bally Sports Florida | NYY: Amazon Prime Video

📻MIA: Fox Sports 940 AM | NYY: WFAN 660AM/101.9 FM

⚾️MIA: R. Weathers | NYY: M. Stroman

Money Line +180 -215

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox | 7:10 PM | Fenway Park

📺BAL: MASN | BOS: NESN | National: MLB Network

📻BAL: 98 ROCK FM | BOS: WEEI 93.7

⚾️BAL: C. Irvin | BOS: K. Crawford

Money Line -105 -115

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves | 7:20 PM | Truist Park

📺NYM: SportsNet New York | ATL: Bally Sports South

📻NYM: WCBS 880 AM | ATL: 680AM/93.7 The Fan

⚾️NYM: J. Quintana | ATL: A. Winans

Money Line +140 -165

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals | 7:40 PM | Kauffman Stadium

📺HOU: Space City Home Network | KC: Bally Sports Kansas City

📻HOU: KBME 790 | KC: KCSP 610

⚾️HOU: S. Arrighetti | KC: S. Lugo

Money Line -120 EVEN

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers | 8:10 PM | Globe Life Field

📺OAK: NBC Sports California | TEX: Bally Sports Southwest | National: MLB Network

📻OAK: A’s Cast | TEX: 105.3 The Fan

⚾️OAK: R. Stripling | TEX: C. Bradford

Money Line +160 -190