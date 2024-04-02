Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds and More for April 2 MLB Games

Monday was one heck of a day in Major League Baseball!

Shota Imanaga made his debut for the Chicago Cubs and was spectacular. The free agent lefty took a no-no into the 6th inning and struck out nine in his Big League debut. That alone is a fantastic story, but Imanaga was outdone! Houston Astros‘ start Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the 2024 MLB season against the Toronto Blue Jays. What will Tuesday have instore for us?

Weather will likely cause major issues across the parts of schedule, particularly games in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern parts of the country. Games in Baltimore, New York City, and Philadelphia will all likely fall victim to Mother Nature as storm system sets up shop over the next few days. Weather could also be an issue in Chicago, the Windy City is supposed to be inundated with rain all day on Tuesday. Major League Baseball is looking at five potential rainouts on the schedule.

Here’s a look at today’s MLB schedule including how to watch, probable pitching matchups, betting odds, and more!

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers | 4:10 PM | American Family Field

📺Twins: Bally Sports North| Brewers: Bally Sports Wisconsin | National: MLB Network

📻Twins: TIBN, WCCO 830 | Brewers: WTMJ 620

⚾️Twins: Louie Varland | Brewers: Jakob Junis

Run Line Money Line Total -1.5 +155 -105 0 8.5 -115 +1.5 -190 -115 U 8.5 -105

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles | 6:35 PM | Oriole Park at Camden Yards

📺Royals: Bally Sports Kansas City | Orioles: MASN

📻Royals: KCSP 610 | Orioles: 98 ROCK FM

⚾️Royals: Alec Marsh | Orioles: Cole Irvin

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -140 +145 0 8.5 -105 -1.5 +115 -175 U 8.5 -115

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies | 6:40 PM | Citizens Bank Park

📺Reds: Bally Sports Ohio | Phillies: NBC Sports Philadelphia | National: TBS

📻Reds: WLW 700 | Phillies: 94 WIP

⚾️Reds: Graham Ashcroft | Phillies: Spencer Turnbull

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -165 +120 0 8 -115 -1.5 +140 -145 U 8 -105

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins | 6:40 PM | LoanDepot Park

📺Angels: Bally Sports West | Marlins: Bally Sports Florida

📻Angels: KLAA 880 AM | Marlins: Fox Sports 940AM

⚾️Angels: Tyler Anderson | Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -160 +145 O 8.5 -105 -1.5 +155 -175 U 8.5 -115

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays | 6:50 PM | Tropicana Field

📺Rangers: Bally Sports Southwest | Rays: Bally Sports Sun

📻Rangers: 105.3 The Fan | Rays: WDAE 620 AM

⚾️Rangers: Andrew Haney | Rays: Zach Eflin (0-1, 9.53 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -150 +135 O 8.5 -105 -1.5 +125 -160 U 8.5 -115

Detroit Tigers at New York Mets | 7:10 PM | Citi Field

📺Tigers: Bally Sports Detroit | Mets: SportsNet New York

📻Tigers: 97.1 The Ticket | Mets: WCBS 880

⚾️Tigers: Casey Mize | Mets: Adrian Houser

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -19 +110 O 7.5 -115 -1.5 +155 -130 U 7.5 -105

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs | 7:40 PM | Wrigley Field

📺Rockies: MLB.tv/Rockies.com | Cubs: Marquee Sports Network

📻Rockies: KOA 850 AM| Cubs: 670 The Score

⚾️Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-1, 38.57 ERA) | Cubs: Javier Assad

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -160 +155 0 8.5 -105 -1.5 +105 -190 U 8.5 -115

Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox | 7:40 PM | Guaranteed Rate Field

📺Braves: Bally Sports Southwest | White Sox: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

📻Braves: 680 AM | White Sox: WMVP 1000 AM

⚾️Braves: Reynaldo Lopez | White Sox: Garrett Crochet (0-1, 1.50 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total -1.5 -130 -210 0 9 -110 +1.5 +105 +170 U 9 -110

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros | 8:10 PM | Minute Maid Park

📺Blue Jays: SportsNet, TVA | Astros: Space City Home Network 2

📻Blue Jays: sportsnet.ca | Astros: KBME 790AM

⚾️Blue Jays: Jose Barrios (1-0, 3.00 ERA) | Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0, 5.79 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -160 +130 0 8.5 -105 -1.5 +135 -155 U 8.5 -115

Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics | 9:40 PM | Oakland Coliseum

📺Red Sox: NESN Plus | Athletics: NBC Sports California

📻Red Sox: WEEI 93.7 | Athletics: A’s Cast

⚾️Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-0, 3.60 ERA) | Athletics: Alex Wood (0-1, 16.20 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total -1.5 +110 -145 O 8 -120 +1.5 -135 +120 U 8 +100

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners | 9:40 PM | T-Mobile Park

📺Guardians: Bally Sports Great Lakes | Mariners: ROOT Sports Northwest

📻Guardians: WTAM 1100 | Mariners: KIRO 710

⚾️Guardians: Shane Beiber (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total -1.5 +165 -105 O 7 -120 +1.5 -135 -115 U 7 +100

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres | 9:40 PM | PETCO Park

📺Cardinals: Bally Sports Midwest | Padres: MLB.tv/Padres.com

📻Cardinals: KMOX 1120AM | Padres: KWFN 97.3

⚾️Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 10.38 ERA) | Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.04 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -185 +115 O 8 -105 -1.5 +150 -135 U 8 -115

New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks | 9:40 PM | Chase Field

📺Yankees: YES Network | Diamondbacks: MLB.tv/dbacks.com

📻Yankees: WFAN 660AM/101.9 FM | Diamondbacks: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

⚾️Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0, 7.20 ERA) | Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total -1.5 +155 -1-5 O 7.5 -105 +1.5 -1190 -115 U 7.5 -105

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers | 10:10 PM | Dodger Stadium

📺Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area | Dodgers: SportsNet LA | National: TBS

📻Giants: KNBR 680 | Dodgers: Dodgers Radio AM570

⚾️Giants: Logan Webb (0-0, 3.o0 ERA) | Dodgers: To Be Determined (Infinity-0, 0.00 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -165 +120 0 8.5 +100 -1.5 +140 -145 U 8.5 -120

All Times are EDT | Betting Odds from BetMGM

Any Odds Listed as ” — ” Were Not Listed at the Time of Publishing. They Will Be Updated Once Available.