Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!

Easter Sunday will be jam packed with Major League Baseball! Every team will be in action for the first Sunday of the 2024 MLB regular season. The lone national TV game will be ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast featuring the St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here’s today’s MLB schedule including how to watch, probable pitchers, betting odds and more!
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles | 1:35 PM | Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- 📺 Angels- Bally Sports West | Orioles- MASN
- 📻 Angels- KLAA 830 | Orioles- 98 Rock FM
- ⚾️ Angels- Reid Detmers | Orioles- Tyler Wells
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|+1.5 -150
|+135
|0 9 +100
|-1.5 +125
|-160
|U 9 -120
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies | 1:35 PM | Citizens Bank Park
- 📺 Braves- Bally Sports South | Phillies- NBC Sports Philadelphia | National: MLB Network
- 📻 Braves- 680 AM | Phillies- 94 WIP
- ⚾️ Braves- Chris Sale | Phillies- Ranger Suarez
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|-1.5 +120
|-140
|0 8 -120
|+1.5 -145
|+115
|U 8 +100
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets | 1:40 PM | Citi Field
- 📺 Brewers- Bally Sports Wisconsin | Mets- SportsNet New York | National- MLB Network
- 📻 Brewers- WTMJ 620 | Mets- WCBS 880
- ⚾️ Brewers- Colin Ray | Mets- Tylor McGill
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|+1.5 -190
|+115
|0 8 -105
|-1.5 +155
|-140
|U 8 -115
Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins | 1:40 PM | LoanDepot Park
- 📺 Pirates- SportsNet Pittsburgh | Marlins- Bally Sports Florida
- 📻 Pirates- KDKA-FM 93.7 | Marlins- Fox Sports 940AM
- ⚾️ Pirates- Bailey Falter | Marlins- Trevor Rogers
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|-1.5 +155
|-105
|0 8.5 -110
|+1.5 -190
|-115
|U 8.5 -110
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | 1:40 PM | Tropicana Field
- 📺 Blue Jays- SportsNet, TVA Sports 2 | Rays- Bally Sports Sun
- 📻 Blue Jays- Sportsnet.ca | Rays- WDAE 620AM
- ⚾️ Blue Jays- Kevin Gausman| Rays- Tyler Alexander
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|+1.5 -190
|+105
|0 8.5 -105
|-1.5 +155
|-130
|U 8.5 -115
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds | 1:40 PM | Great American Ballpark
- 📺 Nationals- MASN 2 | Reds- Bally Sports Ohio
- 📻 Nationals- 106.7 The Fan | Reds- WLW 700
- ⚾️ Nationals- Jake Irvin | Reds- Nick Martinez
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|+1.5 -135
|+150
|0 10.5 -110
|-1.5 +110
|-185
|U 10.5 -110
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals | 2:10 PM | Kaufmann Stadium
- 📺 Twins- Bally Sports North | Royals- Bally Sports Kansas City
- 📻 Twins- TIBN | Royals- KCSP 610
- ⚾️ Twins- Bailey Ober | Royals- Brady Singer
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox | 2:10 PM | Guaranteed Rate Field
- 📺 Tigers- Bally Sports Detroit| White Sox- NBC Sports Chicago
- 📻 Tigers- 97.1 The Ticket | White Sox- WMVP 1000 AM
- ⚾️ Tigers- Jack Flaherty | White Sox- Erick Fedde
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
New York Yankees at Houston Astros | 2:10 PM | Minute Maid Park
- 📺 Yankees- YES Network | Astros- Space City Home Network
- 📻 Yankees- WFAN 660/101.9 FM | Astros- KBME 790AM
- ⚾️ Yankees- Clarke Schmidt | Astros- JP France
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|+1.5 -190
|+110
|0 9.5 -110
|-1.5 +155
|-135
|U 9.5 -110
Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers | 2:35 PM | Globe Life Field
- 📺 Cubs- Marquee Sports Network | Rangers- Bally Sports Southwest
- 📻 Cubs- 670 The Score | Rangers- 105.3 The Fan
- ⚾️ Cubs- Jordan Wicks | Rangers- Jon Gray
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|+1.5 -165
|+115
|0 9.5 +100
|-1.5 +140
|-140
|U 9.5 -120
Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics | 4:07 PM | Oakland Coliseum
- 📺 Guardians- Bally Sports Great Lakes | Athletics- NBC Sports California
- 📻 Guardians- WTAM 1100 | Athletics- A’s Cast
- ⚾️ Guardians- Carlos Carrasco | Athletics- Paul Blackburn
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|-1.5 +135
|-125
|0 8.5 -105
|+1.5 -160
|+105
|U 8.5 -125
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | 4:10 PM | T-Mobile Park
- 📺 Red Sox- NESN | Mariners- ROOT Northwest | National- MLB Network
- 📻 Red Sox- WEEI 93.7 | Mariners- KIRO 710
- ⚾️ Red Sox- Garrett Whitlock | Mariners- Bryce Miller
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks | 4:10 PM | Chase Field
- 📺 Rockies- MLB.tv/Rockies.com | D-backs- MLB.tv/dbacks.com
- 📻 Rockies- KOA 850AM | D-backs- 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
- ⚾️ Rockies- Ryan Feltner | D-backs- Brandon Pfaadt
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|+1.5 -120
|+170
|0 9.5 +100
|-1.5 +100
|-210
|U 9.5 -120
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | 4:10 PM | PETCO Park
- 📺 Giants- NBC Sports Bay Area | Padres- MLB.tv/Padres.com | National- MLB Network
- 📻 Giants- KNBR 680 | Padres- KWFN 97.3
- ⚾️ Giants- To Be Determined | Padres- Michael King
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers | 7:00 PM | Dodger Stadium
- 📺 National- ESPN
- 📻 Cardinals- KMOX 1120AM | Dodgers- Dodgers Radio AM570
- ⚾️ Cardinals- Steven Matz | Dodgers- Gavin Stone
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|+1.5 -125
|+155
|0 9 -115
|-1.5 +105
|-190
|U 9 -105