Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!

Michael Lipinski
Easter Phanatic

Easter Sunday will be jam packed with Major League Baseball! Every team will be in action for the first Sunday of the 2024 MLB regular season. The lone national TV game will be ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast featuring the St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here’s today’s MLB schedule including how to watch, probable pitchers, betting odds and more!

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles | 1:35 PM | Oriole Park at Camden Yards

  • 📺 Angels- Bally Sports West | Orioles- MASN
  • 📻 Angels- KLAA 830 | Orioles- 98 Rock FM
  • ⚾️ Angels- Reid Detmers | Orioles- Tyler Wells
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -150 +135 0 9 +100
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +125 -160 U 9 -120

 

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies | 1:35 PM | Citizens Bank Park

  • 📺 Braves- Bally Sports South | Phillies- NBC Sports Philadelphia | National: MLB Network
  • 📻 Braves- 680 AM | Phillies- 94 WIP
  • ⚾️ Braves- Chris Sale | Phillies- Ranger Suarez
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +120 -140 0 8 -120
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -145 +115 U 8 +100

 

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets | 1:40 PM | Citi Field

  • 📺 Brewers- Bally Sports Wisconsin | Mets- SportsNet New York | National- MLB Network
  • 📻 Brewers- WTMJ 620 | Mets- WCBS 880
  • ⚾️ Brewers- Colin Ray | Mets- Tylor McGill
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -190 +115 0 8 -105
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +155 -140 U 8 -115

 

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins | 1:40 PM | LoanDepot Park

  • 📺 Pirates- SportsNet Pittsburgh | Marlins- Bally Sports Florida
  • 📻 Pirates- KDKA-FM 93.7 | Marlins- Fox Sports 940AM
  • ⚾️ Pirates- Bailey Falter | Marlins- Trevor Rogers
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +155 -105 0 8.5 -110
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -190 -115 U 8.5 -110

 

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | 1:40 PM | Tropicana Field

  • 📺 Blue Jays- SportsNet, TVA Sports 2 | Rays- Bally Sports Sun
  • 📻 Blue Jays- Sportsnet.ca | Rays- WDAE 620AM
  • ⚾️ Blue Jays- Kevin Gausman| Rays- Tyler Alexander
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -190 +105 0 8.5 -105
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +155 -130 U 8.5 -115

 

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds | 1:40 PM | Great American Ballpark

  • 📺 Nationals- MASN 2 | Reds- Bally Sports Ohio
  • 📻 Nationals- 106.7 The Fan | Reds- WLW 700
  • ⚾️ Nationals- Jake Irvin | Reds- Nick Martinez
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -135 +150 0 10.5 -110
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +110 -185 U 10.5 -110

 

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals | 2:10 PM | Kaufmann Stadium

  • 📺 Twins- Bally Sports North | Royals- Bally Sports Kansas City
  • 📻 Twins- TIBN | Royals- KCSP 610
  • ⚾️ Twins- Bailey Ober | Royals- Brady Singer
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox | 2:10 PM | Guaranteed Rate Field

  • 📺 Tigers- Bally Sports Detroit| White Sox- NBC Sports Chicago
  • 📻 Tigers- 97.1 The Ticket | White Sox- WMVP 1000 AM
  • ⚾️ Tigers- Jack Flaherty | White Sox- Erick Fedde
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!

 

New York Yankees at Houston Astros | 2:10 PM | Minute Maid Park

  • 📺 Yankees- YES Network | Astros- Space City Home Network
  • 📻 Yankees- WFAN 660/101.9 FM | Astros- KBME 790AM
  • ⚾️ Yankees- Clarke Schmidt | Astros- JP France
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -190 +110 0 9.5 -110
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +155 -135 U 9.5 -110

 

Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers | 2:35 PM | Globe Life Field

  • 📺 Cubs- Marquee Sports Network | Rangers- Bally Sports Southwest
  • 📻 Cubs- 670 The Score | Rangers- 105.3 The Fan
  • ⚾️ Cubs- Jordan Wicks | Rangers- Jon Gray
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -165 +115 0 9.5 +100
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +140 -140 U 9.5 -120

 

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics | 4:07 PM | Oakland Coliseum

  • 📺 Guardians- Bally Sports Great Lakes | Athletics- NBC Sports California
  • 📻 Guardians- WTAM 1100 | Athletics- A’s Cast
  • ⚾️ Guardians- Carlos Carrasco | Athletics- Paul Blackburn
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +135 -125 0 8.5 -105
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -160 +105 U 8.5 -125

 

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | 4:10 PM | T-Mobile Park

  • 📺 Red Sox- NESN | Mariners- ROOT Northwest | National- MLB Network
  • 📻 Red Sox- WEEI 93.7 | Mariners- KIRO 710
  • ⚾️ Red Sox- Garrett Whitlock | Mariners- Bryce Miller
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!

 

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks | 4:10 PM | Chase Field

  • 📺 Rockies- MLB.tv/Rockies.com | D-backs- MLB.tv/dbacks.com
  • 📻 Rockies- KOA 850AM | D-backs- 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
  • ⚾️ Rockies- Ryan Feltner | D-backs- Brandon Pfaadt
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -120 +170 0 9.5 +100
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +100 -210 U 9.5 -120

 

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | 4:10 PM | PETCO Park

  • 📺 Giants- NBC Sports Bay Area | Padres- MLB.tv/Padres.com | National- MLB Network
  • 📻 Giants- KNBR 680 | Padres- KWFN 97.3
  • ⚾️ Giants- To Be Determined | Padres- Michael King
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!

 

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers | 7:00 PM | Dodger Stadium

  • 📺 National- ESPN
  • 📻 Cardinals- KMOX 1120AM | Dodgers- Dodgers Radio AM570
  • ⚾️ Cardinals- Steven Matz | Dodgers- Gavin Stone
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! +1.5 -125 +155 0 9 -115
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31! -1.5 +105 -190 U 9 -105

 

All Times are EDT | Betting Odds from BetMGM
Any odds listed as “–” were not listed at the time of publishing. They will be updated once available.
Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
