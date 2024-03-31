Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Easter Sunday, March 31!

Easter Sunday will be jam packed with Major League Baseball! Every team will be in action for the first Sunday of the 2024 MLB regular season. The lone national TV game will be ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast featuring the St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here’s today’s MLB schedule including how to watch, probable pitchers, betting odds and more!

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles | 1:35 PM | Oriole Park at Camden Yards

📺 Angels- Bally Sports West | Orioles- MASN

📻 Angels- KLAA 830 | Orioles- 98 Rock FM

⚾️ Angels- Reid Detmers | Orioles- Tyler Wells

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -150 +135 0 9 +100 -1.5 +125 -160 U 9 -120

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies | 1:35 PM | Citizens Bank Park

📺 Braves- Bally Sports South | Phillies- NBC Sports Philadelphia | National: MLB Network

📻 Braves- 680 AM | Phillies- 94 WIP

⚾️ Braves- Chris Sale | Phillies- Ranger Suarez

Run Line Money Line Total -1.5 +120 -140 0 8 -120 +1.5 -145 +115 U 8 +100

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets | 1:40 PM | Citi Field

📺 Brewers- Bally Sports Wisconsin | Mets- SportsNet New York | National- MLB Network

📻 Brewers- WTMJ 620 | Mets- WCBS 880

⚾️ Brewers- Colin Ray | Mets- Tylor McGill

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -190 +115 0 8 -105 -1.5 +155 -140 U 8 -115

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins | 1:40 PM | LoanDepot Park

📺 Pirates- SportsNet Pittsburgh | Marlins- Bally Sports Florida

📻 Pirates- KDKA-FM 93.7 | Marlins- Fox Sports 940AM

⚾️ Pirates- Bailey Falter | Marlins- Trevor Rogers

Run Line Money Line Total -1.5 +155 -105 0 8.5 -110 +1.5 -190 -115 U 8.5 -110

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | 1:40 PM | Tropicana Field

📺 Blue Jays- SportsNet, TVA Sports 2 | Rays- Bally Sports Sun

📻 Blue Jays- Sportsnet.ca | Rays- WDAE 620AM

⚾️ Blue Jays- Kevin Gausman| Rays- Tyler Alexander

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -190 +105 0 8.5 -105 -1.5 +155 -130 U 8.5 -115

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds | 1:40 PM | Great American Ballpark

📺 Nationals- MASN 2 | Reds- Bally Sports Ohio

📻 Nationals- 106.7 The Fan | Reds- WLW 700

⚾️ Nationals- Jake Irvin | Reds- Nick Martinez

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -135 +150 0 10.5 -110 -1.5 +110 -185 U 10.5 -110

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals | 2:10 PM | Kaufmann Stadium

📺 Twins- Bally Sports North | Royals- Bally Sports Kansas City

📻 Twins- TIBN | Royals- KCSP 610

⚾️ Twins- Bailey Ober | Royals- Brady Singer

Run Line Money Line Total — — — — — —

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox | 2:10 PM | Guaranteed Rate Field

📺 Tigers- Bally Sports Detroit| White Sox- NBC Sports Chicago

📻 Tigers- 97.1 The Ticket | White Sox- WMVP 1000 AM

⚾️ Tigers- Jack Flaherty | White Sox- Erick Fedde

Run Line Money Line Total — — — — — —

New York Yankees at Houston Astros | 2:10 PM | Minute Maid Park

📺 Yankees- YES Network | Astros- Space City Home Network

📻 Yankees- WFAN 660/101.9 FM | Astros- KBME 790AM

⚾️ Yankees- Clarke Schmidt | Astros- JP France

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -190 +110 0 9.5 -110 -1.5 +155 -135 U 9.5 -110

Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers | 2:35 PM | Globe Life Field

📺 Cubs- Marquee Sports Network | Rangers- Bally Sports Southwest

📻 Cubs- 670 The Score | Rangers- 105.3 The Fan

⚾️ Cubs- Jordan Wicks | Rangers- Jon Gray

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -165 +115 0 9.5 +100 -1.5 +140 -140 U 9.5 -120

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics | 4:07 PM | Oakland Coliseum

📺 Guardians- Bally Sports Great Lakes | Athletics- NBC Sports California

📻 Guardians- WTAM 1100 | Athletics- A’s Cast

⚾️ Guardians- Carlos Carrasco | Athletics- Paul Blackburn

Run Line Money Line Total -1.5 +135 -125 0 8.5 -105 +1.5 -160 +105 U 8.5 -125

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | 4:10 PM | T-Mobile Park

📺 Red Sox- NESN | Mariners- ROOT Northwest | National- MLB Network

📻 Red Sox- WEEI 93.7 | Mariners- KIRO 710

⚾️ Red Sox- Garrett Whitlock | Mariners- Bryce Miller

Run Line Money Line Total — — — — — —

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks | 4:10 PM | Chase Field

📺 Rockies- MLB.tv/Rockies.com | D-backs- MLB.tv/dbacks.com

📻 Rockies- KOA 850AM | D-backs- 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

⚾️ Rockies- Ryan Feltner | D-backs- Brandon Pfaadt

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -120 +170 0 9.5 +100 -1.5 +100 -210 U 9.5 -120

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | 4:10 PM | PETCO Park

📺 Giants- NBC Sports Bay Area | Padres- MLB.tv/Padres.com | National- MLB Network

📻 Giants- KNBR 680 | Padres- KWFN 97.3

⚾️ Giants- To Be Determined | Padres- Michael King

Run Line Money Line Total — — — — — —

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers | 7:00 PM | Dodger Stadium

📺 National- ESPN

📻 Cardinals- KMOX 1120AM | Dodgers- Dodgers Radio AM570

⚾️ Cardinals- Steven Matz | Dodgers- Gavin Stone

Run Line Money Line Total +1.5 -125 +155 0 9 -115 -1.5 +105 -190 U 9 -105

All Times are EDT | Betting Odds from BetMGM

Any odds listed as “–” were not listed at the time of publishing. They will be updated once available.