Tom Brady’s message to James White’s retirement

Tom Brady and James White have found plenty of success together throughout their careers while Brady was in New England.

James White was a major part of some of the New England Patriots Super Bowl success and there’s truly no denying that. If he wasn’t on some of those teams with Tom Brady, they might not have been in the same position that they were in.

James White Retirement Tribute

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of New England as a Patriot! Reflecting on my nine years in the NFL, and all the sacrifices it took to get here, there are many people that were just as much part of this journey. Thank you to my wife and kids for sacrificing my time with them to allow me to play football. My wife, Diana, especially. People do not fully appreciate the sacrifices that our significant others and families… “I am forever grateful. Most importantly, thank you for pushing me to be the man that I am today. I hope I have made you both proud. To say that Foxboro will always hold a special place in my heart is an understatement. It’s been the most significant chapter of my adulthood; my kids were born here; it’s the place we know the best as adults and where I have grown and created my family. Thank you to every coach, friend, family member who have watched and supported me throughout my career, it did not go unnoticed. Lastly, thank you to my agency, The Sports & Entertainment Group, and agents, Jeff Whitney and Adisa Bakari, for your mentorship, representation, and advocacy.”

Tom Brady gave White a beautiful reaction on Instagram with the following message:

“Teammate, champion, football player through and through. Congrats on the perfect career.”

It’s unfortunate that James White is retiring because he is an incredible talent, but it’s time for him to walk away from the game and all we can do is respect him for everything that he’s done for football.