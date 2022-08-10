Tommy Fury Admits He Wants To Revive Jake Paul Fight

There were reports that Tommy Fury wanted to fight Jake Paul, but the two could never figure it out. Both of them make it seem like they changed up at the last minute and canceled the fight, but we will truly never know.

Looking to now, both of them have made it clear that they want to fight. Both fighters have announced that they’re looking to go at it, including some interesting things that they have both said recently.

Tommy Fury Calls Out Jake Paul over Fight

The two had the following to say, according to DailyMail

“We’re trying to sort it as we speak,’ he told YouTube channel VIP Boxing Promotions. ‘But everybody thinks it’s just a simple process of turning up and going to the embassy but it’s not. It takes time and my lawyers are on to that now, and trying to do everything they can to get this fight on. ‘Hopefully we can get it resolved and I can go to America and fight him, but if I can’t, I’ll fight him anywhere else in the world. ‘I can’t say it fairer than that. What more can I say? I’ll fight him anywhere else on the planet, you pick, not bothered and I’ll be there.” ‘Both of us now, it’s too far gone for it not to happen. ‘It’s been back and forth for a long time and in this game you need a dance partner. ‘As you’ve seen in his last fight, he couldn’t sell over a few thousand tickets because nobody knew his opponent. ‘In this game you need a good dance partner and I can’t say it any fairer than this, I will fight you in any single place in this world. ‘You don’t have to come to England, I’ll fight you in Canada next to America, I’m not bothered.’

The two seem determined to get a fight in, but let’s see when it happens.

When is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury?

An official start hasn’t been announced, yet. It would make sense if the two end up fighting at the end of 2022 or in the early part of 2023.