The WNBA was founded in 1996.

WNBA started play in 1997 and is the counterpart to the NBA.

Connecticut Sun is the defending champion of the WNBA.

The average salary of a WNBA player is $102,751.

Salaries are much lower in the WNBA because they generate $60 million in revenue.

NBA’s average salary is $9.6 million per year because they average $10 billion in revenue.

The average ticket price to a WNBA game in 2022 was $47, whereas the average ticket price to an NBA game in 2022 was $94.

WNBA players do not get paid nearly as much as NBA players but the WNBA does not generate as much money as the NBA.

Below, we look at the top 10 highest-paid WNBA players in 2023.

Top-10 Highest-Paid WNBA Players 2023

WNBA players are paid significantly less than NBA players because the WNBA does not generate the revenue the NBA does.

Just one WNBA makes over a quarter of a million dollars in 2023.

10. Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty – $208,075

Jonquel Jones is a forward/center for the New York Liberty.

She has an annual average value (AAV) of $208,075 in 2023.

Despite having the 10th-highest AAV in 2023, her contract value of $416,150 ranks 28th in the WNBA.

Here are some accolades for Jones.

Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player (2021)

WNBA Most Improved Player (2017)

WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year (2018)

All-WNBA First Team (2021)

All-WNBA Second Team (2017, 2019, 2022)

WNBA All-Star (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022)

All-WNBA Defensive Team (2019, 2021, 2022)

Jones has been one of the best players in the WNBA for quite some time.

Jones ranks 10th in the WNBA in 2023 with an average annual value contract of $208,075 in 2023.

9. Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun – $209,000

Alyssa Thomas is a forward for the Connecticut Sun.

She has an annual average value of $209,000 in 2023.

Despite having the ninth-highest AAV in 2023, her contract value of $836,000 ranks fifth in the WNBA.

Thomas has accomplished many awards in her nine years in the WNBA.

All-WNBA Second Team (2022)

WNBA All-Defensive First Team (2020)

3x WNBA All-Defensive Second Team (2017, 2019, 2022)

3x WNBA All-Star (2017, 2019, 2022)

2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year

WNBA All-Rookie Team (2014)

EuroLeague Defensive Player of the Year (2023)

2x All-EuroLeague First Team (2022 and 2023)

She has accomplished a lot in her basketball career.

Thomas ranks ninth in the WNBA in annual average value, making $209,000 in 2023.

8. Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings – $224,675

Natasha Howard is a forward for the Dallas Wings.

She has an annual average value of $224,675 in 2023.

Despite having the eighth-highest AAV in 2023, her contract value of $898,700 ranks fourth in the WNBA.

Below are some accomplishments for Howard.

WNBA Most Improved Player (2018)

WNBA All-Star (2019 and 2022)

All-WNBA First-Team (2019)

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2019)

WNBA Champion (2017, 2018, 2020)

Howard has won three WNBA titles since being drafted in 2014.

She has accomplished many awards in her nine-year career.

Howard ranks eighth in the WNBA in 2023 with an average annual value contract of $224,675 in 2023.

7. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury – $224,870

Skylar Diggins-Smith is a guard for the Phoenix Mercury.

She has an annual average value of $224,870 in 2023.

Despite having the seventh-highest AAV in 2023, her contract value of $899,480 ranks tied for first in the WNBA.

Below are some accomplishments for Diggins-Smith.

Two-Time All-WNBA First Team (2014 and 2017)

Four-Time WNBA All-Star (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Two-Time All-WNBA Second Team (2018 and 2020)

2014 WNBA Most Improved Player

Named to the 2013 WNBA All-Rookie Team

She missed the entire 2019 season after giving birth to her son.

In 2020, Phoenix acquired her in a trade with the Dallas Wings.

Diggins-Smith ranks seventh in the WNBA in 2023 with an average annual value contract of $224,870 but is tied for first in total contract value.

6. Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics – $224,870

Elena Delle Donne is a guard/forward for the Washington Mystics.

She has an annual average value of $224,870 in 2023.

Despite having the sixth-highest AAV in 2023, her contract value of $899,480 ranks tied for first in the WNBA.

Below are some accomplishments for Donne.

Named the 2015 WNBA MVP

Received the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award two years in a row (2014 and 2015)

Three-time WNBA All-Star starter (2013, 2014, 2015)

Voted All-WNBA Second Team (2014)

Voted All-WNBA First Team (2015)

Received the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award in July 2015

She has accomplished a lot in her nine-year career.

Elena Delle Donne ranks sixth in the WNBA in 2023 with an average annual value contract of $224,870 but is tied for first in total contract value.

5. DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun – $224,870

DeWanna Bonner is a guard/forward for the Connecticut Sun.

She has an annual average value of $224,870 in 2023.

Despite having the sixth-highest AAV in 2023, her contract value of $899,480 ranks tied for first in the WNBA.

Below are some accomplishments for Bonner in her 13-year career in the WNBA.

Two-time WNBA Champion with the Phoenix Mercury (2009 and 2014)

Four-time WNBA All-Star (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021)

2018 AP Comeback Player of the Year

Three-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year (2009, 2010, 2011)

2016 ESPYs Best WNBA Player Nominee

She has won two titles and many awards in her 13-year career.

Bonner ranks fifth in the WNBA in 2023 with an average annual value contract of $224,870 but is tied for first in total contract value.

4. Jewell Lloyd, Seattle Storm – $231, 515

Jewell Lloyd is a guard for the Seattle Storm.

She has an annual average value (AAV) of $231,515 in 2023.

Despite having the fourth-highest AAV in 2023, her contract value of $463,030 ranks 25th in the WNBA.

Here are some accolades for Lloyd.

2x WNBA Champion (2018 and 2020)

2020 Olympic gold medalist with USAB

2x FIBA World Cup gold medalist with USAB (2018 and 2022)

2015 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Voted All-WNBA Second Team (2016)

Voted All-WNBA First Team (2021)

4x WNBA All-Star

Jewell Lloyd ranks fourth in the WNBA with an annual average value (AAV) of $231,515 in 2023 but ranks 25th in the WNBA in total contract value.

3. Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury – $234,936

Diana Taurasi is a guard for the Phoenix Mercury.

She has an annual average value (AAV) of $234,936 in 2023.

Despite having the third-highest AAV in 2023, her contract value of $469,872 ranks 23rd in the WNBA.

Here are some accomplishments for Taurasi.

Three-time WNBA Champion (2007, 2009, 2014)

Two-time WNBA Finals MVP (2009 and 2014)

2009 WNBA MVP

Five-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Six-time EuroLeague Champion (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)

Four-time USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year (2006, 2008, 2012, 2016)

10-time WNBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021)

10-time All-WNBA First Team (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2018)… most in WNBA history

Four-time All-WNBA Second Team (2005, 2016, 2017, 2020)

Diana Taurasi is one of the best WNBA players of all time and she has accomplished a lot in her 18-year WNBA career.

Taurasi ranks third in the WNBA with an annual average value (AAV) of $234,936 in 2023 but ranks 23rd in the WNBA in total contract value.

2. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings – $241,984

Arike Ogunbowale is a guard for the Dallas Wings.

She has an annual average value (AAV) of $241,984 in 2023.

Ogunbowale has the second-highest AAV in 2023 and her contract value of $725,952 ranks sixth in the WNBA.

Here are some accomplishments in just four years in the WNBA for Ogunbowale.

Voted All-WNBA First Team (2020)

Voted All-WNBA Second Team (2021)

WNBA All-Star (2021 and 2022)

WNBA regular season scoring leader (2020)

All-Rookie Team (2019)

In just four years, Ogunbowale has emerged as one of the best scorers in the league.

Ogunbowale ranks second in average annual value in 2023, earning $241,984 and she has the sixth-highest total contract in the WNBA.

1. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces – $252,450

Jackie Young is a guard for the Las Vegas Aces.

She has an annual average value (AAV) of $252,450 in 2023.

Young has the highest AAV in 2023 but her contract value of $504,900 ranks 19th in the WNBA.

Here are some accomplishments in four years in the WNBA for Young.

WNBA Championship (2022)

WNBA Most Improved Player Award (2022)

Young is the only WNBA player in the league to earn more than $250,000 in 2023.

Her deal is only for two years, which makes her total contract value rank 19th in the league.

Young already has won a championship and will make the most money out of any WNBA player in 2023.