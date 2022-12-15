Top 5 Colleges With Most Active NFL Players

With the 2023 NFL Draft creeping closer and players forgoing their remaining eligibility to prepare for it, TSD takes a closer look at which college football programs are producing the most NFL talent. Are the top teams in NCAA football, the same teams that currently have the most active NFL players? Join us as we take a look at where the likes of LSU, Georgia and Alabama rank in our top-five colleges with most active NFL players.

5. Notre Dame – 43

Notre Dame currently has 43 active players on NFL rosters. During the Brian Kelly era, Notre Dame were perennial College Football Playoff contenders and it should be no surprise that those teams produced some NFL talent.

The Fighting Irish have produced some excellent offensive line talent over the last decade or so, and it is those players who are among the highest earners from the Notre Dame alum. Ronnie Stanley, Zack Martin (below, right), and Quenton Nelson (below, left) are all among the top names in the league who came from Notre Dame.

On the defensive side of the ball, players like Harrison Smith and Romeo Okwara honed their skills in South Bend.

4. Georgia – 48

The Georgia Bulldogs have 48 players currently in the NFL. Last year’s Super Bowl winner, LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford is probably the most notable former Georgia player currently in the NFL. Stafford’s whopping $160 million contract makes him the highest ever earning Georgia Bulldog in the professional ranks.

In recent years, Georgia has also produced some high-quality linebackers. Leonard Floyd (pictured below) on the LA Rams, Travon Walker with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Roquan Smith on the Baltimore Ravens, and Quay Walker of the Green Bay Packers are all former UGA players now with professional teams.

Some of the skill players the Dawgs have produced include wide receivers AJ Green, Mecole Hardman, and George Pickens; and running backs Nick Chubb, D’Andre Swift and Sony Michel.

T2. – LSU – 56

LSU are tied second with 56 players currently in the NFL. The Tigers are sometimes known as DBU for all the top-caliber defensive back the university produces. This has proven to be true over recent years.

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (pictured below), and Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson are all among the best players on the defensive side of the ball at their respective teams

Three LSU defensive backs made First-Team All-Pro. – Tre'Davious White

– Tyrann Mathieu

– Jamal Adams The true DBU? pic.twitter.com/oY7MtKVI9l — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 3, 2020

LSU are also responsible for one of the brightest young talents in the league. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow won a National Championship with the Tigers before heading to the NFL.

T2. – Ohio State – 56

Tied with LSU in second place is Ohio State. The Buckeyes also have 56 former players who are now active on NFL rosters. Two NFL rookies who seem to be thriving out of Ohio State are wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Both have had excellent seasons so far.

They join some excellent talent on the perimeter that also previously attended THE Ohio State University. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas, and Washington Commanders wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are also among the most respected players at the position in the league that graduated from OSU.

On the defensive side of the ball, brothers Joey and Nick Bosa are both still crushing offensive linemen and quarterbacks in the NFL with the latter being one of the sportsbooks‘ favorites for Defensive Player of the Year.

Current possibility:

MVP – Joe Burrow (Ohio State)

DPOY – Nick Bosa (Ohio State)

MIP – Justin Fields (Ohio State)

OROY – Chris Olave (Ohio State)

OROY – Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

COY – Mike Vrabel (Ohio State) — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 6, 2022

1. Alabama – 66

The Alabama Crimson Tide have the most active players in the NFL. The Tide have 66 players currently playing in the NFL, ten more than any other college. It should come as no surprise since the school has been one of the most dominant in college football since the arrival of head coach Nick Saban in 2007.

Two starting quarterbacks in the NFL are former Alabama players. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and New England Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones got their education in Tuscaloosa. However, the top two all-time Crimson Tide earners still active are veteran wide receivers Julio Jones and Amari Cooper, who have combined to make over $200 million in their NFL careers.

With linebacker Will Anderson and QB Bryce Young expected to go early in the 2023 NFL Draft, we can expect a few more Tide players to be raking in coin over the next few years.