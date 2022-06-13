MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 13

Jeremy Freeborn
There are 10 Major League Baseball games on June 9. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays–MSN2/Sportsnet One–7:07 PM ET

One of the best reasons to watch this game is the rising prominence of Alek Manoah, who has been spectacular on the mound for the Blue Jays (35-24). He has a record of 7-1, with an earned run average of 1.81. A couple of years ago there was a lot of talk that Nate Pearson would be the most prominent arm coming out of the Blue Jays system. However, he has clearly been passed by Manoah. Toronto is second in the American League East, and are favoured at -272. Baltimore is at +242.

4) Cincinnati Reds @ Arizona Diamondbacks–Bally Sports–9:40 PM ET

The Diamondbacks may be fourth in the National League West at 29-33. However, when you consider the fact they were tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst team in baseball a year ago at 52-110, there are definite signs of improvement. Two of those signs are the starting pitching of Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.32 ERA), and the offensive acceleration of third baseman Josh Rojas, who is batting .284, after batting .180 two years ago. Arizona is at -147, while Cincinnati is at +136.

3) Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies–Bally Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia–7:05 PM ET

This National League East Division battle has the Phillies (30-30), hosting the Marlins (27-31). This game has intrigue because the Phillies are red hot under new manager Rob Thomson, as he has won eight of his first nine games. This starting pitching matchup is strong too. The Marlins (+116) will go with Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.61 ERA), while the Phillies (-126) counter with Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.50 ERA).

2) Chicago White Sox @ Detroit Tigers–NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports/mlb.com Free Game of the Day–7:10 PM ET

This American League Central Division battle has the Tigers (+117) hosting the White Sox (-127). Two-time All-Star Lance Lynn will get the start for Chicago, after missing the season until now with a knee injury.

1) Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners–Bally Sports/Root Sports–10:10 PM ET

The last game of the day appears to be the closest from a betting perspective, as both teams are in the minuses. Minnesota is at -103, while the Mariners are at -107. The Twins (35-27) lead the American League Central by three games over the Cleveland Guardians. Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton already has 17 home runs.

 

