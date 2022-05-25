Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 25

There are 15 Major League Baseball games to be played on Wednesday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Boston Red Sox @ Chicago White Sox–NESN/NBC Sports Chicago–8:10 PM ET

This match has a strong pitching duo. In the Battle of the Sox, Boston (+145) goes with the ageless wonder Rich Hill (1-1, 3.90 ERA). Chicago (-157) counters with Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.84 ERA).

4) Cleveland Guardians @ Houston Astros—Bally Sports/AT&T–8:10 PM ET

The Houston Astros (28-16) lead the American League West, while the Guardians (18-21) are third in the AL Central. This is an intriguing pitching matchup. The Astros (-191) have Christian Javier (2-2, 2.87 ERA), while the Guardians (+175) counter with Canadian Cal Quantrill (1-2, 3.48 ERA). Quantrill has been the best Canadian native starting pitcher this season.

3) Miami Marlins @ Tampa Bay Rays–Bally Sports–6:40 PM ET

In the battle of Florida, the Rays (-169) will start Drew Rasmussen (4-1, 2.33 ERA). The Marlins (+156) counter with Cody Poteet, who has a gawdy ERA of 0.78 after 10 games.

2) New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants–SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area–3:45 PM ET

The Mets (+115) lead the NL East at 29-16, while the Giants are third in the NL West at 23-19. It is no surprise that the Giants (-125) are favoured here as Mets starter Thomas Szapucki has a career ERA of 14.73.

1) Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres–Bally Sports–4:10 PM ET

In the best game of the day, the Brewers (+123) lead the NL Central (27-16), while the Padres (-133) are second in the NL West (28-15). Yu Darvish (4-1, 3.91 ERA) starts for the Padres and Aaron Ashby (0-3, 3.49 ERA). It is interesting that Ashby has been the better pitcher this season even though he has been winless.