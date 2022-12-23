Top-Five Recruits in Class of 2023 Who Still Have Not Signed a Letter of Intent

With National Signing Day done and dusted on Wednesday, most of the high-profile recruits have put pen to paper and signed for their college football team of choice. However, some of the top prospects in the class of 2023 are still yet to sign for anybody. While some have made commitments, they can still flip, and other schools will still be vying for their signature. Here, we take a look at the top recruits in the class of 2023 that have yet to sign a letter of intent.

5. Rodrick Pleasant | CB | Junipero Serra | Gardena, CA

Rodrick Pleasant will not be signing on the dotted until February. The four-star cornerback is looking at a few Pac-12 schools before making his decision. USC is the favorite to capture his signature, but he is also looking at Oregon and UCLA.

Pleasant is a top-100 recruit and is the eighth ranked cornerback in the consensus rankings. Pleasant will be one of the fastest players in college, having already ran a 10.14 100 meters.

4. Duce Robinson | TE | Pinnacle High School | Phoenix, AZ

Duce Robinson is the consensus number-one tight end in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-6, 230 lbs five-star recruit is also the best player to come out of Arizona this cycle. He is currently choosing between Georgia and USC, with Texas as a dark horse to capture his signature.

Class of 2023 5 🌟 TE Duce Robinson has received a crystal ball to Georgia. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2EdY4sVBBw — Elite Georgia Football (@elitegeorgiacfb) December 22, 2022

His comparison is five-time Pro Bowler, Jimmy Graham. He’s got a long way to go to live up to that, but Robinson has the skillset to be a valuable asset at the college level and more.

3. Nyckoles Harbor | ATH | Archbishop Carroll | Washington DC

Nyckoles Harbor is another speedster in this list. He has already ran a 10.3 100 meters in high school and is a highly sought after prospect. That is quite the feat given he is 6-foot-5 and 230 lbs. His best position is believed to be as a defensive end, but he has played tight end in high school.

The five-star prospect is ranked 18th nationally, and a few schools are believed to be in the running for his signature. Harbor is believed to be deciding between Michigan, LSU, and South Carolina.

Five-star phenom Nyckoles Harbor dreams of being a No. 1 pick in the #NFL draft AND running in the Olympics.#Michigan is among his primary suitors. Former #Wolverines who competed in both sports detail the challenges Harbor faces. Story for @CFBONFOX: https://t.co/X5gf5LRP6W — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) December 22, 2022

2. David Hicks | DL | Paetow High School | Katy, TX

David Hicks is the consensus number-one ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2023, he is ranked seventh overall. Hicks committed to Texas A&M at the end of September, but where he ends up signing is anyone’s guess at this point.

Oklahoma will believe they are in with a shot, as will Oregon, who are flipping everybody lately. Texas A&M will no doubt still be trying to hard to capture his signature, but it will be interesting to see where this difference maker will end up.

Texas A&M is hanging on for dear life to 5⭐️ commitment David Hicks after his 2nd trip to Oregon in a month. I talk w/ @samspiegs about Oklahoma & Oregon's chances of FLIPPING the No. 1 DL in America. Full Video: https://t.co/S8YCS4nb57 pic.twitter.com/4yl8g4SGP2 — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) December 12, 2022

1. Cormani McClain | Lakeland High School | Lakeland, FL

Cormani McClain is the consensus overall third-ranked recruit in this class. The five-star cornerback committed to Miami at the end of October, but it is looking increasingly unlikely that is where he will end up.

It is believed that Deion Sanders is trying to land the number-one cornerback for the second consecutive recruiting cycle. Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain in the secondary at Boulder would be quite the coup for Sanders and Colorado. McClain is projected to flip to Florida as of now, but of course, this could all be a smokescreen and McClain could just sign for Miami anyway.