Top six single game point performances in WNBA history

Tuesday was a historic night in WNBA history. A’ja Wilson of Columbia, South Carolina tied the WNBA record for most points in a single game with 53. It is time to look at the top six single game performances in the history of the Women’s National Basketball Association.

5) Diana Taurasi

On August 10, 2006, Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi of Glendale, California scored 47 points in an exciting 111-110 Mercury win over the Houston Comets. She made 17 of 33 field goal attempts, eight of 16 three point attempts, and five of seven free throw attempts. Taurasi also added nine assists and six rebounds.

5) Lauren Jackson

On July 24, 2007, Seattle Storm center Lauren Jackson of Albury, Australia scored 47 points in a 97-96 Storm loss to the Washington Mystics. She made 18 of 28 field goals, two of four three pointers and nine of 11 free throws. Jackson had a double-double, as she added 14 rebounds.

4) Maya Moore

On July 22, 2014, Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore of Jefferson City, Missouri scored 48 points in a 112-108 Lynx double overtime win over the Atlanta Dream. Like Jackson, Moore had a double-double, as she added 10 rebounds. In 46 minutes of work, Moore made 16 of 30 field goals, seven of nine three-pointers, nine of 11 free throws, four assists, two steals and one block.

3) Riquna Williams

On September 8, 2013, Tulsa Shock guard Riquna Williams of Pahokee, Florida scored 51 points in a 98-65 Shock win over the San Antonio Silver Stars. Williams made 17 of 28 field goals, eight of 14 three-pointers, all nine free throws, three assists and one rebound.

1) Liz Cambage

On July 17, 2018, Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage of Southwark, England scored a single-game WNBA record 53 points in a 104-87 Wings win over the New York Liberty. She made 17 of 22 field goals, four of five three-pointers, 15 of 16 free throws, 10 rebounds for the double-double, two assists, one steal, and an equally impressive five blocked shots.

1) A’ja Wilson

On Tuesday, Wilson had her career-defining moment for the Las Vegas Aces in a 112-100 Aces win over the Atlanta Dream. In scoring 53 points, the six-year forward made 16 of 23 field goals, one three-pointer, 20 of 21 free throws, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.