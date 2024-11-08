Top Three College Football Games In Week 11

The 2024 NCAA Football season continues this weekend with three undefeated teams battling teams with winning records. Let’s take a look at what this week has in store.

(4) Miami vs. Georgia Tech

The Hurricanes have a perfect record of nine wins and zero losses, and faces an unseeded Yellow Jackets squad at five wins and four losses. Miami’s most notable win this season was coming back from a 35-10 win against the California Golden Bears to win 39-38 on October 5. The Hurricanes won the game on a five yard touchdown pass from Cam Ward to Elijah Arroyo with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Since the comeback victory, the Hurricanes beat Louisville 52-45 in an offensive shootout. Ward had 319 passing yards and four touchdown passes in that contest. Then Miami beat Florida State 36-14 as running back Damien Martinez had 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Duke 53-31. Last week against the Blue Devils, Ward had great chemistry wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. Of Ward’s 400 passing yards and five touchdowns, 146 passing yards and three touchdowns went to Restrepo.

Despite the winning record, the Yellow Jackets have lost their last two games. They were beaten 31-13 to Notre Dame on October 19, and 1-6 to Virginia Tech on October 26.

(18) Army vs. North Texas

Army (8-0) has won this season thanks to great defense. They have given up 14 points or less in seven of their eight wins. Army’s defense will be put to the test on Saturday as the Mean Green (5-3) have scored 40 points or more in four of their five wins. Like Georgia Tech, North Texas has lost their last two games. They were beaten 52-44 to Memphis on October 19, and 45-37 to Tulane on October 26.

(8) Indiana vs. Michigan

The Hoosiers are a perfect 9-0, while the Wolverines are 5-4. The Hoosiers are coming a dominant 47-10 win over Michigan State. This was a game where the Hoosiers scored 47 unanswered points after trailing 10-0 after the first quarter. Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke had four touchdown passes. The Wolverines won the College Football Championship last year, but find themselves as a 14.5 point underdog heading into Saturday, after losses this season to Texas, Washington, Illinois, and Oregon.