MLB News and Rumors

Top three MLB trades on Saturday

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Danny Jansen

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Tuesday. On Saturday there were three notable trades. Let’s take a look at the three most notable players traded.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The native of Nassau, Bahamas is reportedly set to play third base with the New York Yankees after playing second base, centerfield and third base throughout his career. The 22-year-old was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Yankees for three minor leaguers.

Chisholm Jr. is batting .249 with 13 home runs and 50 runs batted in this season. During 101 games, 386 at bats, and 430 plate appearances, he scored 46 runs and had 96 hits, 14 doubles, four triples, 22 stolen bases, 39 walks, 157 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .249 and a slugging percentage of .407. The sacrifice fly came in a 9-8 Marlins win over the St. Louis Cardinals on June 18.

In 2022, Chisholm Jr. was a National League All-Star with the Marlins. During 60 games, 241 at bats, and 213 plate appearances, he scored 39 runs, and had 54 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, 12 stolen bases, 21 walks, 114 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .535. Chisholm played the last five seasons in Miami.

Carlos Estevez

The closer from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was traded from the Los Angeles Angeles Angels to the Philadelphia Phillies for two minor league players.

In 2024, Estevez pitched in 34 games and had a record of one win and three losses with 20 saves and an earned run average of 2.38, In 34 innings pitched, Estevez has 20 saves, and given up nine earned runs, three home runs, and five walks to go along with 32 strikeouts and a spectacular WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.74. Estevez’s win came in a 9-7 Angels win over the Houston Astros on June 9.

In 2023, the year Estevez was an American League All-Star with the Angels, Estevez had a record of five wins and five losses in 63 games, and had an earned run average of 3.90. In 63 games, Estevez had 31 saves, two holds, and gave up 62 hits, 27 earned runs, seven home runs, and 31 walks, to go along with 78 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.49. Eetevez is joining his third MLB team after six seasons with the Colorado Rockies and the last two seasons with the Angels.

Danny Jansen

The catcher from Elmhurst, Illinois was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to Boston Red Sox for three minor leaguers. In 2024, 61 games, 198 at bats, and 228 plate appearances, he batted .212 with six home runs and 18 runs batted in. Jansen also scored 27 runs and had 42 hits, 13 doubles, 25 walks, 73 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .303, and a slugging percentage of .369.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Phillies Red Sox Yankees
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
