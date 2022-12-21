Top Transfer Portal QB Devin Leary to Leave NC State for Kentucky

Arguably the best quarterback left in the transfer portal, Devin Leary has committed to Kentucky. With Kentucky’s current starting quarterback Will Levis leaving for the 2023 NFL Draft, the position will be open and Leary is the favorite to grab that starting spot. Leary, whose season was hampered by injury, entered the portal two weeks ago and was looking to leave North Carolina State for greener pastures. Schools like Auburn and Notre Dame were also believed to be in the hunt for the record-breaking NC signal-caller.

Levis to hand over the reigns to Leary

Will Levis will leave Kentucky for the NFL Draft, but the QB spot is in good hands. NC State transfer Devin Leary was among one of the most sought after players in the NCAA transfer portal and he will replace Levis under center next season.

Leary had an exceptional career at NC State. In 2021, he broke Philip Rivers’ record for touchdowns in a single season when he threw for 35.

Leary appeared in 30 games for the Wolfpack and threw for 6,804 yards for a total of 62 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions.

Devin Leary is an absolutely huge pickup for Kentucky. 35/5 TD/INT ratio for NC State last year. Leary throwing to Barion, Dane & Co is going to be a problem for opponents. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 20, 2022

This season he threw 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games before suffering an upper body injury.

Kentucky appears to have done some good work in the portal since it has been open this year. According to On3, they have a top-ten transfer portal class. They have added Alabama offensive lineman, Tanner Bowles, running back Ray Davis, and Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn to name a few.

The Wildcats will have a young, talented bunch of receivers for Leary to work with that are already on the roster. They also add ESPN 300 wide receiver Shamar Porter. Porter is a four-star recruit out of Tennessee.

Kentucky’s next game is the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve where they will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes.