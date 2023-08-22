MLB News and Rumors

Two key MLB series that begin on August 22

Jeremy Freeborn
There are two key Major League Baseball series that begin on August 22. Let’s take a look at what they are.

Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles

The Blue Jays are in third place in the American League East at 69 wins and 56 losses. They are one game back of the Seattle Mariners for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The Orioles have not only the best record in the American League, but the second best record in all of baseball. They are at 77 wins and 47 losses. The only team better are the Atlanta Braves at 80 wins and 44 losses.

The Blue Jays are led by shortstop Bo Bichette of Orlando, Florida. He leads the American League in hits with 147. On the mound, the Orioles are led by closer Felix Bautista of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He is second in the American League with 32 saves. Only Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase of San Juan, Dominican Republic has more saves than Bautista in the American League as he has 33. Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado meanwhile leads the American League with 187 strikeouts. He gets the start for the Jays on Tuesday.

Minnesota Twins @ Milwaukee Brewers

This is an intriguing battle of division leaders. The Twins are at 65 wins and 60 losses, and have a commanding six game lead over the second place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. The Brewers are at 68 wins and 57 losses and lead the Chicago Cubs by two and a half games in the National League Central.

In this short two game series, the Brewers are led by starting pitcher Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California and closer Devin Williams of St. Louis, Missouri. Burnes, who starts Tuesday for Milwaukee, is second in the National League with 17 quality starts. He is only behind San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb of Rocklin, California, who has 18 quality starts. Williams is third in the National League with 33 saves.

 

Blue Jays Brewers MLB News and Rumors Orioles Twins
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

