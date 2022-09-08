News

TJ Shanahan and Bravion Rogers Commit To Texas A&M As Jimbo Fisher Lands Two Top 50 Recruits in One Day

David Evans
It’s been quite the day for Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher. Two top 50 (as per Rivals.com) recruits, guard, TJ Shanahan, and cornerback, Bravion Rogers committed to the program back-to-back this afternoon.

Top 25 Recruiting Class

Guard, TJ Shanahan Jr. and cornerback, Bravion Rogers were two highly sought after recruits, but they will call College Station home in 2023. Shanahan, a 6’5″, 315lb guard out of Texas was ranked by Rivals as the best prospect at the position in the country. He also cracked their top 10 overall. 6’0′, 180lb Bravion Rogers also out of Texas was ranked the sixth best cornerback prospect in the class. With the addition of these two, Texas A&M move into the top 25 recruiting classes of 2023.

TJ Shanahan had offers from 50 schools, including Texas A&M’s SEC rivals, Alabama and Georgia. Texas Tech, Texas and TCU also threw their name into the ring. However, ultimately it was Jimbo Fisher landing the student already being labeled a beast. It’s much the same story for Rogers. He did de-commit before a visit to LSU, but now re-commits, and will be on the way to College Station. Rogers will join 5-star linebacker, Anthony Hill on the defensive squad next season.

Promising Outlook

With just eleven recruits committed next season, the Aggies will be keen to secure the commitments of more top recruits. Last season’s recruiting class was ranked as the best in the country, and it appears Jimbo Fisher is creating a formidable program. They have been victorious in three bowl games in his four years in charge and now are reaching a point where it is his players on the roster. They are currently ranked sixth in the latest AP poll after a comfortable 31-0 win over Sam Houston State in week one. They’ll play five top 25 teams in their next eight games in what could be a defining season for them. TJ Shanahan and Bravion Rogers will likely be joining an exciting team challenging for end of season honors in 2023/24.

 

 

 

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
