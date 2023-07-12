In a surprising development, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has granted Tyson Fury “special permission” to fight Francis Ngannou, the former UFC champion, without jeopardizing his WBC title. The announcement was made by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who revealed that there is currently no official challenger for Fury’s title.

No Official Challenger

The decision to grant Fury special permission to fight Ngannou comes as a result of the lack of an official challenger for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title. With no clear contender in line, the WBC has made an exception to allow Fury to take on Ngannou, who has expressed his desire to transition from MMA to boxing.

Fury’s Boxing and MMA Crossover

Tyson Fury, known for his boxing prowess, has recently shown interest in crossing over to the world of mixed martial arts. His potential matchup against Ngannou, a fearsome striker and former UFC heavyweight champion, has generated significant buzz and excitement among combat sports fans. This fight could certainly be one of the highest-grossing boxing events of all time as both boxing and MMA alike will be coming out of the woodwork to watch this spectacle unfold.

WBC’s Decision

The WBC’s decision to grant Fury special permission to fight Ngannou demonstrates the organization’s willingness to accommodate unique and high-profile matchups. While some may argue that this move deviates from the traditional boxing landscape, it also highlights the evolving nature of combat sports and the desire to create intriguing matchups that capture the public’s attention. It’s not just about boxing anymore as there is a ton of crossover fights that are starting to happen whether it’s MMA fighters or even influencers that are making the transition. All it does is bring more eyes to the sport of boxing and more money in their pockets.

Fury’s Title Status

Despite the upcoming fight against Ngannou, Fury’s WBC heavyweight title will remain intact. The WBC has made it clear that Fury will not be stripped of his title, emphasizing their recognition of the special circumstances surrounding this matchup. This decision ensures that Fury’s status as the WBC champion will not be compromised.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Fight Details

The fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is scheduled to take place on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both Fury and Ngannou are highly skilled athletes in their respective disciplines, and their clash inside the boxing ring promises to be an intriguing spectacle.