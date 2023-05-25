UFC News and Rumors

Tyson Fury Responds to Dana White: I don’t roll round the floor! I stand up and punch

Garrett Kerman
Tyson Fury Angry

Tyson Fury has responded to Dana White’s comments about a potential fight between Fury and Jon Jones. White said that he would be open to making the fight happen, but only if it was under UFC rules. Fury has now said that he is only interested in fighting Jones under boxing rules.

Fury made his comments in an Instagram post. He wrote, “If you guys want to fight me it’s got to be under boxing rules! I don’t roll round the floor! I stand up and punch.”

Fury’s comments are not surprising. He has always been a boxer at heart, and he has never shown much interest in MMA. Jones, on the other hand, has expressed interest in fighting in both boxing and MMA.

It is unclear if a fight between Fury and Jones will ever happen. White has said that he is open to making the fight happen, but only if it is under UFC rules. Fury has said that he is only interested in fighting Jones under boxing rules.

If the fight does happen, it would be a massive crossover event. It would be the first time that two of the biggest names in combat sports would face off against each other. The fight would also be a huge financial success.

Boxing News and Rumors MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
