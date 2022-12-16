UCLA Hosts Clemson Transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei on Visit

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal just over a week ago and is now in the process of narrowing down his options for next season. This week, Uiagalelei visited the UCLA Bruins. UCLA’s starting QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is heading to the NFL and Uiagalelei could slot right in as the new starter. Despite being a former five-star recruit, Uiagalelei has struggled at the college level, and is looking for a new home and system.

DJ Heading Home?

DJ Uiagalelei could be heading back to his home state of California. The five-star recruit spent two seasons underwhelming at Clemson before being replaced once and for all by Cade Klubnik as the Tigers’ signal-caller. This week, sources say that Uiagalelei took a visit to UCLA after he entered the NCAA transfer portal just over a week ago.

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has said recently that he plays a hand in recruiting and that could have been the case here. DTR is heading to the professional ranks after UCLA’s bowl game, so the starting spot would open up for Uiagalelei. However, it is believed that UCLA are also looking at Kent State quarterback Colin Schlee. Schlee is also believed to have visited UCLA over the past week.

If the reports from ON3 are correct, it looks like Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei could be headed to UCLA to take over under center for Chip Kelly. DJU would be a great addition to the UCLA squad and could see a drastic improvement under Chip Kelly and with a change of scenery. pic.twitter.com/OYS5P7jwwt — MikeBlackFB (@MikeBlackCFB) December 16, 2022

Another possible landing spot for DJ was thought to be Fresno State. But with this news breaking, it seems UCLA are a big favorite to secure his services for next season. In saying that, some sources believe it could be a case of DJ and his brother Matayo coming as a package. However, Matayo seems to be deciding between Oregon, USC, Alabama and Ohio State. Of which, only Oregon would make sense as a landing spot for DJ.

Improvement Needed

DJ Uiagalelei will need to improve in order to make his new team successful regardless of where he ends up. His college football career QBR of 125.1 leaves a lot to be desired. His struggles reached rock bottom in the ACC Championship Game where he was benched after two drives. With the future of Clemson seemingly in the hands of Cade Klubnik, Uiagalelei hit the portal almost as soon as the final whistle blew.

He will be hopeful that going back to his home state can reignite the flame inside him and let his undoubted talent shine through.