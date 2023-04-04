UConn Makes History in March Madness Title Game Victory Over San Diego State

The UConn Huskies completed a dominant tournament run by beating San Diego State 76-59 to win the NCAA basketball championship at Houston’s RNG Stadium. Tristen Newton scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Huskies to their 5th NCAA title since 1999. It was a victory like their previous five in the tournament–a virtual wire-to-wire effort.
TRISTEN NEWTON IS TAKING OVER IN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 😤#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/556JT7Adgg
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023
Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut which won their six NCAA Tournament games by a combined 120 points. UConn just completed one of the most dominant runs in the history of the big dance winning each of the six games by double-digits.
The UConn Celebration. pic.twitter.com/Lh62JpmfGD
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 4, 2023
Only 3 teams have won a Men’s National Championship seeded 3rd or worse over the last 15 years:
2011 UConn (3)
2014 UConn (7)
2023 UConn (4)
In the past 25 years, among the schools with multiple NCAA basketball championships, UConn is #1 with five titles, followed by Duke and North Carolina with three and Kansas with two titles.
Get Ready for March Madness 2024
With the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament in the record books, NCAA officials have unveiled a list of where future tournaments will take place.
The NCAA announced host cities for Tournaments beginning in 2024. The list includes locations for the first and second rounds, as well as the regional rounds for those tournaments. The Final Four locations were already previously announced before these cities.
Men’s future Final Four sites
2024: Phoenix
2025: San Antonio
2026: Indianapolis
2027: Detroit
2028: Las Vegas
2029: Indianapolis
2030: North Texas
Below is a full look at the regional sites for the NCAA Tournaments from in 2024.
2024: Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center)… Charlotte, North Carolina (Spectrum Center)… Indianapolis, Indiana (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)… Memphis, Tennessee (FedEx Forum)… Omaha, Nebraska (Chi Health Center Omaha)… Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PPG Paints Arena)… Salt Lake City, Utah (Vivint Smart Home Arena)… Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veteran Memorial Arena
Regionals
2024: Boston, Massachusetts (TD Garden)… Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center)… Detroit, Michigan (Little Caesars Arena)… Los Angeles, California (Staples Center)
Additionally, the yearly, “First Four,” round will continue to be played in Dayton, Ohio at University of Dayton Arena on a yearly basis.
On the women’s side
Future Final Four sites have been announced through 2031.
Women’s future Final Four sites:
2024: Cleveland
2025: Tampa
2026: Phoenix
2027: Columbus, Ohio
2028: Indianapolis
2029: San Antonio
2030: Portland, Oregon
2031: Dallas