UConn Makes History in March Madness Title Game Victory Over San Diego State

The UConn Huskies completed a dominant tournament run by beating San Diego State 76-59 to win the NCAA basketball championship at Houston’s RNG Stadium. Tristen Newton scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Huskies to their 5th NCAA title since 1999. It was a victory like their previous five in the tournament–a virtual wire-to-wire effort.

TRISTEN NEWTON IS TAKING OVER IN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 😤#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/556JT7Adgg — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut which won their six NCAA Tournament games by a combined 120 points. UConn just completed one of the most dominant runs in the history of the big dance winning each of the six games by double-digits.

Only 3 teams have won a Men’s National Championship seeded 3rd or worse over the last 15 years:

2011 UConn (3)

2014 UConn (7)

2023 UConn (4)

In the past 25 years, among the schools with multiple NCAA basketball championships, UConn is #1 with five titles, followed by Duke and North Carolina with three and Kansas with two titles.

Get Ready for March Madness 2024

With the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament in the record books, NCAA officials have unveiled a list of where future tournaments will take place.

The NCAA announced host cities for Tournaments beginning in 2024. The list includes locations for the first and second rounds, as well as the regional rounds for those tournaments. The Final Four locations were already previously announced before these cities.

Men’s future Final Four sites

2024: Phoenix

2025: San Antonio

2026: Indianapolis

2027: Detroit

2028: Las Vegas

2029: Indianapolis

2030: North Texas

Below is a full look at the regional sites for the NCAA Tournaments from in 2024.

2024: Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center)… Charlotte, North Carolina (Spectrum Center)… Indianapolis, Indiana (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)… Memphis, Tennessee (FedEx Forum)… Omaha, Nebraska (Chi Health Center Omaha)… Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PPG Paints Arena)… Salt Lake City, Utah (Vivint Smart Home Arena)… Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veteran Memorial Arena

Regionals

2024: Boston, Massachusetts (TD Garden)… Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center)… Detroit, Michigan (Little Caesars Arena)… Los Angeles, California (Staples Center)

Additionally, the yearly, “First Four,” round will continue to be played in Dayton, Ohio at University of Dayton Arena on a yearly basis.

On the women’s side

Future Final Four sites have been announced through 2031.

Women’s future Final Four sites:

2024: Cleveland

2025: Tampa

2026: Phoenix

2027: Columbus, Ohio

2028: Indianapolis

2029: San Antonio

2030: Portland, Oregon

2031: Dallas