UFC 275 Fighter Pay: Glover Teixeira to Earn Over $157k in Base Salary on Saturday

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka will be live from Kallang, Singapore on Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over the UFC fighter pay, salary, and payouts for the UFC 275 fight card this weekend.

UFC 275 goes down this Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event is headlined by a UFC light heavyweight title fight between UFC legend and current champion Glover Teixeira, as he takes on former RIZIN FC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

The co-main event will see UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her UFC gold against Talia Santos. While the feature bout of the evening is a rematch of epic proportions as two former UFC women’s strawweight champions step back into the octagon to renew hostilities as Weili Zhang takes on Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a three-round rematch of their epic UFC 248 title fight.

Both Zhang and Jedrzejczyk made a base pay of over $100,000 for their performances at UFC 248, and are likely to be paid out the same if not more in their three-round rematch at UFC 275 on Saturday.

Projecting UFC Fighter Pay and Salaries

UFC fighters are unable to disclose their pay based on terms in their contracts, while the majority of state athletic commissions allow the UFC to keep those figures private.

Nevertheless, with a little bit of guesswork using previously disclosed figures and comparable terms, finding out roughly how much each fighter on this Saturday’s UFC 275 fight card gets paid is still very possible.

To find out more about UFC 275 fighter salaries, continue reading as we break down the potential payouts for each UFC fighter for this weekend’s UFC 275 fight card from Singapore.

Teixeira to Earn Over $157k Worth of Base Pay at UFC 275

Glover Teixeira’s last disclosed pay was a $230,000 paycheck earned at UFC Jacksonville back in May of 2020. That paycheck included a $115,000 show purse, along with a $115,000 win bonus. Since then, Teixeira has become the UFC light heavyweight champion which always comes with a decent pay increase.

For now, we can only assume that Teixeira will earn at the very least the same base pay he earned at UFC Jacksonville in May of 2020, along with a $42,000 UFC promotional incentive pay that is awarded for champions. With that, Teixeira will earn at the very least $157,000 for his performance at UFC 275.

Glover Teixeira comes into Saturday’s UFC light heavyweight title fight having earned a performance bonus in three of his last five Octagon appearances. The 42-year-old Brazillian has earned eight performances bonuses in his UFC career and will hope to add to that on Saturday

As for his opponent, Jiri Prochazka has made just two UFC appearances in his young career, earning a performance bonus in each of those appearances. Prochazka earned $100,000 in bonus pay in his last UFC appearance, which was an incredibly spinning elbow knockout win over Dominick Reyes in July of last year. Prochazka will look to keep that streak alive on Saturday, as the Czech fighter will get his chance to earn big UFC dollars, should he conquer the light heavyweight division by defeating Teixeira on Saturday.

On the women’s side, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has earned four performance bonuses in her UFC career, with her most recent bonus being for her fight of the year-winning performance against Weili Zhang at UFC 248 back in March of 2020. Jedrzejczyk will have a chance to earn another performance bonus at UFC 275, as she rematches Zhang in a three-round women’s strawweight bout on Saturday night in Singapore.

UFC 275 Fighter Salaries | UFC Fighter Pay

To find out more about UFC 275 fighter pay, check out the chart below.