UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Fight Card, Date, Start Time, and PPV Schedule

Alex Mac
UFC 276 is live on ESPN pay-per-view this Saturday. July 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC 276 event is headlined by two UFC title fights, with UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his UFC gold in a trilogy title bout against former champion, and future UFC Hall of Famer, Max Holloway.

The main event will see UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya continue his conquest of the UFC’s middleweight division, as he takes on UFC veteran and No. 2 ranked, Jared Cannonier. Adesanya is undefeated in the UFC middleweight division, with his only UFC loss coming against Jan Blachowicz in a UFC light heavyweight super-fight back in March of last year. Since then, the Nigerian-born New Zealander has earned wins in rematches against both Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker, and now has his sights set on twelve straight wins at 185lbs in the UFC on Saturday night.

UFC fans can tune into this Saturday’s pay-per-view event via ESPN+ in the United States, and TSN in Canada, while European viewers can catch the fights via BT Sport. For more information on the UFC 276 pay-per-view schedule, continue reading as we go over the entire fight card for this Saturday’s UFC event from Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier | Where to Watch UFC 276

  • 🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 276
  • 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, July 2nd, 2022
  • 🕙 When is UFC 276: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is UFC 276: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+
  • 🏆 UFC 276 Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier
  • 📊 UFC Records: Adesanya (11-1) | Cannonier (8-5)
  • 🎲 UFC 276 Odds: Adesanya -425 | Cannonier +325

UFC 276 Fight Card

Main Card (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

  • Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway
  • Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary card (ESPN / ABC / ESPN+)

  • Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
  • Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Early preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

  • Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz
  • Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
  • Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

UFC 276 Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya is a strong betting favorite in his bout with Jared Cannonier on Saturday night at UFC 276. Adesanya has won eleven straight bouts in the UFC middleweight division and has defended his title successfully on four separate occasions, with wins over Yoel Romero and Paolo Costa, and a pair of wins over both Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya has been in seven UFC title fights in his UFC career, he holds a 6-1 record in those seven fights, with stoppage wins in two of them. The former Glory kickboxing middleweight champion has all but cleaned out the middleweight division, with Jared Cannonier being one of the only formidable foes left standing in Adesanya’s path to middleweight greatness.

Cannonier has won five of his last six UFC appearances, with four of those five wins coming by way of stoppage. The 38-year-old former heavyweight has had a long journey to his first UFC title shot on Saturday night. While the Texas-born MMA lab product may have his hands full against one of the most gifted strikers in MMA history in Israel Adesanya, the hitting power and MMA prowess of Jared Cannonier is enough to have observers second-guessing the chances of Cannonier pulling off the upset.

For more information on the best sports betting sites available for Saturday’s UFC 276 pay-per-view event, check out the links below.

