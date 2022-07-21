UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev takes place this Saturday, October 22nd from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, who was stripped of his title due to missing weight before his first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 back in May, will have a chance to regain his UFC gold, as he takes on Russian MMA phenom Islam Makhachev.

The co-main event slated for UFC 280 is reported to be a UFC men’s bantamweight title bout between current champion Aljamain Sterling, and former champion T.J. Dillashaw. Sterling and Dillashaw were originally slated to be the main event for UFC 279, but with the recent main event announcement of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279, the bantamweight title bout is now rumored to be slated for UFC 280 in October.

Along with the two UFC title fights, UFC 280 is a stacked card with massive division implications. Former UFC men’s bantamweight champion Petr Yan will take on UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley, while highly ranked Beneil Dariush will take on Polish MMA fighter and former KSW lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot.

UFC 280 Fight Card Shaping Up to be Massive

UFC 280 will mark the return of the UFC to Fight Island for the first time in 2022. Last year, the UFC held four events in Abu Dhabi, with the most recent event being UFC 267 last October. UFC 280 will be available for live stream via ESPN+ and BT Sport.