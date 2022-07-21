UFC News and Rumors

UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card

Alex Mac
UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev takes place this Saturday, October 22nd from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

A new UFC lightweight champion will be crowned on Saturday, October 22nd, as the UFC returns to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev.

The former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, who was stripped of his title due to missing weight before his first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 back in May, will have a chance to regain his UFC gold, as he takes on Russian MMA phenom Islam Makhachev.

The co-main event slated for UFC 280 is reported to be a UFC men’s bantamweight title bout between current champion Aljamain Sterling, and former champion T.J. Dillashaw. Sterling and Dillashaw were originally slated to be the main event for UFC 279, but with the recent main event announcement of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279, the bantamweight title bout is now rumored to be slated for UFC 280 in October.

Along with the two UFC title fights, UFC 280 is a stacked card with massive division implications. Former UFC men’s bantamweight champion Petr Yan will take on UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley, while highly ranked Beneil Dariush will take on Polish MMA fighter and former KSW lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot.

Continue reading for more information on this October’s UFC 280 fight card from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 280 Fight Card Shaping Up to be Massive

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
  • Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady
  • Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC 280 will mark the return of the UFC to Fight Island for the first time in 2022. Last year, the UFC held four events in Abu Dhabi, with the most recent event being UFC 267 last October. UFC 280 will be available for live stream via ESPN+ and BT Sport.

Topics  
UFC News and Rumors

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
sean o'malley vs petr yan

Sean O’Malley And Petr Yan Verbally Agree Fight At UFC 280 In Abu Dhabi

Paul Kelly  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279
Alex Mac  •  5h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night London Fighter Pay: Curtis Blaydes to Earn Over $142K in Base Salary on Saturday
Blaydes To Earn $142K In Salary At UFC Fight Night
Alex Mac  •  Jul 20 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Amanda Lemos' Net Worth Increases After $50k Bonus at UFC Long Island
Amanda Lemos’ Net Worth Increases After $50k Bonus at UFC Long Island
Alex Mac  •  Jul 19 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC on ABC 3- Ortega vs Rodriguez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs Rodriguez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 16 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night- Dos Anjos vs Fiziev Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 10 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Fight Card, Date, Start Time, and PPV Schedule
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Fight Card, Date, Start Time, and PPV Schedule
Alex Mac  •  Jun 27 2022
More News