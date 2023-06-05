UFC News and Rumors

UFC 289 Fighter Pay: Amanda Nunes tops the list taking home over $500k

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
ufc 289 poster

The UFC is heading back to Canada for the first time since September 2019 and it is stacked for the Canadian fans with the women’s bantamweight championship on the line. Amanda Nunes (C) will be looking to defend her title yet again as she takes on short-notice replacement No. 5 ranked contender Irene Aldana.

In the co-main event is what looks to be the No. 1 contender fight in the lightweight division as the former champion No. 1 ranked Charles Oliveira takes on surging contender and No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush. The rest of this fight card is littered with exciting fights with some local Canadian fan favorites. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Women’s bantamweights look to take home big paydays

Amanda Nunes is the most well-known women’s MMA fighter in the UFC and she gets treated as such with her 6th time headlining a PPV event. There is a ton of magnitude into this one considering this is the first time the UFC has been to Canada since the pre-covid era.

She takes on one of the toughest adversaries inside the top-5 of the women’s bantamweight division in Irene Aldana. Nunes was originally scheduled for a rubber match with Julianna Pena but she unfortunately had to withdraw due to an injury she sustained during fight camp. Aldana stepped up and answered the call in what will be the biggest fight of her life which comes with the biggest payday of her career.

Nunes is expected to be one of the highest-paid athletes on this fight card with Aldana expected to be one top-5 highest-paid on the night as well.

UFC Vegas 289 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

Using those figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC PPV event in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.8 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC 289. Headlining the main event, Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, Nunes is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Aldana is taking home the most guaranteed salary of her career.

Amanda Nunes is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC 289. The women’s MMA GOAT fighter is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $516,000 this weekend. Nunes is set to fight title challenger Irene Aldana.

A former champion, Charles Oliveira will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $271,000 payday. Beneil Dariush ($171,000), Irene Aldana ($111,000), and Dan Ige ($111,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC 289 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC 289:

  • Amanda Nunes
  • Charles Oliveira
  • Beneil Dariush
  • Irene Aldana
  • Dan Ige

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 289 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Amanda Nunes $500,000 $16,000 $516,000
Irene Aldana $100,000 $11,000 $111,000
Charles Oliveira $250,000 $21,000 $271,000
Beneil Dariush $150,000 $21,000 $171,000
Mike Malott $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Adam Fugitt $24,000 $4,000 $28,000
Dan Ige $100,000 $11,000 $111,000
Nate Landwehr $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
Eryk Anders $60,000 $16,000 $76,000
Marc-Andre Barriault $40,000 $11,000 $51,000
Nassourdine Imavov $100,000 $6,000 $106,000
Chris Curtis $85,000 $6,000 $91,000
Jasmine Jasudavicius $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Miranda Maverick $40,000 $6,000 $46,000
Aiemann Zahabi $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Aoriqileng $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Blake Bilder $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Kyle Nelson $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
David Dvorak $24,000 $6,000 $30,000
Steve Erceg $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Diana Belbita $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Maria Oliveira $24,000 $4,500 $28,500

UFC Vegas 289 Staff Salaries

The fighters aren’t the only ones taking home a big payday at UFC 289 this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC 289.

  • UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event
  • UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event
  • UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Vegas 289 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $181,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC 289.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

Topics  
News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
cub swanson

Cub Swanson Returns to the Featherweight Division; Who Could be Next?

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 3 2023
UFC News and Rumors
kai kara-france
UFC Vegas 74 Weigh Ins: Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, Flyweights Make Weight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: TUF 26 Finale Meerschaert vs Spicely
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski booked for UFC 292 in Boston
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
chris daukaus
Chris Daukaus Out of His Light Heavyweight Debut at UFC 289
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Curtis Blaydes fights in the octagon.
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida in the works to headline event in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 244-Lewis vs Ivanov
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Alexandr Romanov: Heavyweight bout booked for UFC Fight Night on July 1
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 1 2023
UFC News and Rumors
jim miller
Jared Gordon Out: Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler for UFC Vegas 74
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top