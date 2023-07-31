UFC 291 Takeaways and Analysis: Title shot next for Justin Gaethje

UFC 291 took place on July 29, 2023, at the Delta Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event featured a stacked card with some of the top fighters in the sport. Here are some of the takeaways and analysis from the event.

On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate #UFC291 ? pic.twitter.com/Nado70cGex — Mostly MMA (@MostlyMMA) July 30, 2023

Tony Ferguson’s Future

Tony Ferguson suffered a submission loss to Bobby Green on the main card of UFC 291. The loss was Ferguson’s fifth in a row and raised questions about his future in the sport. Ferguson has been one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC for years, but his recent performances have been concerning. It remains to be seen whether he will continue to fight or retire from the sport.

Justin Gaethje’s Impressive Performance

Justin Gaethje’s victory over Dustin Poirier was one of the most impressive performances of his career. Gaethje showcased his exceptional striking skills and power, and he was able to finish Poirier in the second round. With the win, Gaethje further solidified his position as one of the top fighters in the lightweight division.

Alex Pereira’s Title Odds

Alex Pereira, the former Glory kickboxing champion, made his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291 and secured a split decision win over former UFC light heavyweight champion. The win raised questions about Pereira’s title odds in the light heavyweight division but after that win there is no one that can deny him a title shot. Pereira is considered one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport, and his performance at UFC 291 showcased his exceptional skills.

Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Want to be a Gatekeeper

Dustin Poirier has had a long career with the UFC capturing an interim lightweight championship while fighting marquee matchups like against Justin Gaethje twice. He is at the point of his career where if he is not fighting to become a world champion, then what is he fighting for? He also has stated that he doesn’t want to be a gatekeeper in the division to fight young up-and-coming prospects. So it remains tp be seen what will be next for Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.