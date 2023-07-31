UFC News and Rumors

UFC 291 Takeaways and Analysis: Title shot next for Justin Gaethje

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
UFC fighter Justin Gaethje poses and flexes.

UFC 291 took place on July 29, 2023, at the Delta Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event featured a stacked card with some of the top fighters in the sport. Here are some of the takeaways and analysis from the event.

Tony Ferguson’s Future

Tony Ferguson suffered a submission loss to Bobby Green on the main card of UFC 291. The loss was Ferguson’s fifth in a row and raised questions about his future in the sport. Ferguson has been one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC for years, but his recent performances have been concerning. It remains to be seen whether he will continue to fight or retire from the sport.

Justin Gaethje’s Impressive Performance

Justin Gaethje’s victory over Dustin Poirier was one of the most impressive performances of his career. Gaethje showcased his exceptional striking skills and power, and he was able to finish Poirier in the second round. With the win, Gaethje further solidified his position as one of the top fighters in the lightweight division.

Alex Pereira’s Title Odds

Alex Pereira, the former Glory kickboxing champion, made his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291 and secured a split decision win over former UFC light heavyweight champion. The win raised questions about Pereira’s title odds in the light heavyweight division but after that win there is no one that can deny him a title shot. Pereira is considered one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport, and his performance at UFC 291 showcased his exceptional skills.

Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Want to be a Gatekeeper

Dustin Poirier has had a long career with the UFC capturing an interim lightweight championship while fighting marquee matchups like against Justin Gaethje twice. He is at the point of his career where if he is not fighting to become a world champion, then what is he fighting for? He also has stated that he doesn’t want to be a gatekeeper in the division to fight young up-and-coming prospects. So it remains tp be seen what will be next for Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Alabama

Israel Adesanya aims expletives at Sean Strickland after beating the drum

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  53min
UFC News and Rumors
Justin Gaethje Declines Conor McGregor Fight Due to Steroid Use
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  15h
UFC News and Rumors
justin gaethje
UFC 291 Bonuses: Justin Gaethje head kick leads the way for Performance Awards
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  16h
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281.
UFC 291: Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 29 2023
UFC News and Rumors
dustin-poirier-winner
UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 29 2023
UFC News and Rumors
tom-aspinall
Tom Aspinall Next Fight Odds: Cyril Gane, Jon Jones Could Be Next Opponent
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 27 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 291
How to Watch UFC 291: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top