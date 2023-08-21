UFC 292 Generates $38 Million in PPV Buys

UFC 292, which took place on August 19, 2023, was a highly anticipated event that featured a number of exciting fights. The event drew an announced attendance of 18,293, which generated a live gate of $7,247,654.86. However, the real money for the UFC comes from PPV buys and gateway income, which are estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

UFC 292 PPV Buys

According to estimated data, UFC 292 generated more than $38 million from PPV revenue. While the UFC does not release official figures for PPV buys, industry insiders have estimated that the event generated around more than 500k buys.

Gateway Income

Gateway income is the revenue generated from the sale of tickets, merchandise, and other items related to the event. While the UFC does not release official figures for gateway income, it is estimated that UFC 292 generated over $10 million in gateway income. This includes revenue from ticket sales, merchandise sales, and other sources.

UFC 292 Fighter Salaries

The fighters who competed at UFC 292 were also well-compensated for their efforts. According to reports, the main-card fighters were guaranteed a total of $3 million in purse payouts. This does not include any bonuses or other incentives that the fighters may have received.

UFC 292 was a highly successful event that generated millions of dollars in revenue for the UFC. The event drew a large crowd and generated a record-breaking live gate, while the estimated PPV buys and gateway income were also in the millions of dollars. The fighters who competed at the event were also well-compensated for their efforts, with the main-card fighters guaranteed a total of $3 million in purse payouts. Overall, UFC 292 was a major success for the UFC, and it will be interesting to see how the promotion builds on this success in the future.