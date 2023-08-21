UFC News and Rumors

UFC 292 Generates $38 Million in PPV Buys

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
sean o'malley

UFC 292, which took place on August 19, 2023, was a highly anticipated event that featured a number of exciting fights. The event drew an announced attendance of 18,293, which generated a live gate of $7,247,654.86. However, the real money for the UFC comes from PPV buys and gateway income, which are estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

UFC 292 PPV Buys

According to estimated data, UFC 292 generated more than $38 million from PPV revenue. While the UFC does not release official figures for PPV buys, industry insiders have estimated that the event generated around more than 500k buys.

Gateway Income

Gateway income is the revenue generated from the sale of tickets, merchandise, and other items related to the event. While the UFC does not release official figures for gateway income, it is estimated that UFC 292 generated over $10 million in gateway income. This includes revenue from ticket sales, merchandise sales, and other sources.

UFC 292 Fighter Salaries

The fighters who competed at UFC 292 were also well-compensated for their efforts. According to reports, the main-card fighters were guaranteed a total of $3 million in purse payouts. This does not include any bonuses or other incentives that the fighters may have received.

UFC 292 was a highly successful event that generated millions of dollars in revenue for the UFC. The event drew a large crowd and generated a record-breaking live gate, while the estimated PPV buys and gateway income were also in the millions of dollars. The fighters who competed at the event were also well-compensated for their efforts, with the main-card fighters guaranteed a total of $3 million in purse payouts. Overall, UFC 292 was a major success for the UFC, and it will be interesting to see how the promotion builds on this success in the future.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc singapore

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung Fight Card, Date, and Time

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  10min
UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones UFC
Jon Jones Has Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington Thrown Off UFC 295 Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 19 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Joe Lauzon Denied Potential Fight at UFC 292 in Boston
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 19 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Kevin Holland puts his hands up.
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland Set for Noche UFC Co-Main Event
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
raul rosas jr
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell Added to Noche UFC on September 16
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
081923-ufc-292-omalley-vs-sterling-EVENT-ART
How to Watch UFC 292: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Ian Garry stands in the octagon.
Ian Garry Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top