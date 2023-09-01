UFC News and Rumors

UFC 292 Salaries: Zhang Weili Tops Payouts With $520,000

Garrett Kerman
Reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili was the top earner at UFC 292, taking home $520,000 for her record-setting win over Amanda Lemos. “Amandinha” banked $250,000 in defeat.

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling Combine for $1 Million

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling both earned $500,000 to show for their bantamweight main event title fight at UFC 292. In that fight, we saw O’Malley become the undisputed bantamweight champion by knocking out the longest-reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the second round.

UFC 292 Full List of Salaries

Main Card

Sean O’Malley ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Aljamain Sterling ($500,000)
Zhang Weili ($520,000 + no win bonus = $520,000) def. Amanda Lemos ($250,000)
Ian Garry ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Neil Magny ($134,000)
Mario Bautista ($43,000 + $43,000 = $86,000) def. Da’Mon Blackshear ($27,000)
Marlon Vera ($155,000 + $155,000 win bonus = $310,000) def. Pedro Munhoz ($150,000)

Preliminary Card

Brad Tavares ($100,000 + $100,000 = $200,000) def. Chris Weidman ($426,000)
Gregory Rodrigues ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Denis Tiuliulin ($14,000)
Kurt Holobaugh ($15,000 + $15,000 = $30,000) def. Austin Hubbard ($32,000)
Brad Katona ($32,000 + $32,000 = $64,000) def. Cody Gibson ($15,000)
Andre Petroski ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Gerald Meerschaert ($100,000)
Natalia Silva ($40,000 + $40,000 = $80,000) def. Andrea Lee ($70,000)
Karine Silva ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Maryna Moroz ($50,000)

It is important to note that the disclosed salaries do not tell the whole story. Fighters often earn additional money through sponsorships and bonuses. Fighters also get money through the Venum sponsorship pay which is not shown in these figures.

The payouts for UFC 292 are a sign of the growing popularity of MMA. The sport is now more lucrative than ever before, and this is likely to attract even more talented fighters to the sport in the years to come. Fans of MMA can expect to see even more exciting fights in the years to come.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
