UFC 292 Winners & Losers: Sean O’Malley Biggest Winner As He Captures Bantamweight Championship

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC 292 took place on Saturday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The event featured a stacked card with several high-profile fights, including the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

UFC 292 Winners

Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley’s performance marked the birth of a new MMA superstar, positioning him alongside the likes of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling by TKO in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. O’Malley’s striking was on point throughout the fight, and he showed off his impressive power with a series of devastating punches that left Sterling dazed and confused. With this win, O’Malley has firmly established himself as one of the top fighters in the UFC and a potential future star.

Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili put on a dominant performance against Amanda Lemos to defend her strawweight title. Weili’s striking was on point throughout the fight, but it was her grappling that was the difference maker in the fight. Weili stifled any type of offense that Lemos tried to put forth and she was able to score the biggest striking differential in UFC strawweight history en route to one of the most one-sided and dominant victories in the history of the division.

Ian Garry

Ian Machado put on a star-making performance against Neil Magny. Garry’s striking was on point throughout the fight, and he was able to land several hard shots that left Magny reeling. Machado’s grappling was also impressive, as he was able to take Magny down and control him on the ground. With this win, Garry has firmly established himself as one of the top welterweights in the UFC and a potential future star.

UFC 292 Losers

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling suffered a devastating loss to Sean O’Malley in the bantamweight title fight. Sterling was unable to get anything going on the feet or on the mat, and he was eventually finished by O’Malley in the second round. With this loss, Sterling’s future in the UFC is uncertain, and he will need to bounce back quickly if he wants to remain a top contender in the bantamweight division.

Amanda Lemos

Amanda Lemos suffered a tough loss to Zhang Weili in the strawweight title fight. Lemos was unable to get anything going on the feet, and she was taken down at will and dominated by Weili all throughout the fight. With this loss, Lemos will need to regroup and come back stronger if she wants to remain a top contender in the strawweight division.

Neil Magny

Neil Magny suffered a tough loss to Ian Garry in the welterweight division. Magny was unable to get anything going on the feet, and he was almost finished by Garry on multiple occasions but was able to tough it out to the judge’s scorecards. With this loss, Magny’s future in the UFC is uncertain, and he will need to bounce back quickly if he wants to remain a top contender in the welterweight division.

UFC 292 was a night of high-profile fights and exciting finishes. Sean O’Malley’s dominant performance against Aljamain Sterling marked the birth of a new MMA superstar, while Zhang Weili’s impressive win over Amanda Lemos cemented her status as one of the best fighters in the UFC. Ian Garry also put on star-making performances, establishing themselves as top contenders in their respective divisions. While Aljamain Sterling, Amanda Lemos, and Neil Magny suffered tough losses, they will have the opportunity to bounce back and prove themselves in the future. Overall, UFC 292 was a night to remember for MMA fans around the world

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
