UFC 294 Weigh-In Results: Lightweight Title Fight Rematch Is Set

The UFC 294 weigh-in results have set the stage for an exciting night of fights, with Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski successfully making weight for their highly anticipated rematch. The reigning UFC lightweight champion, Makhachev, tipped the scales at 155 pounds, while UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski came in a half-pound lighter, weighing 154.5 pounds.

This is Volkanovski’s second attempt at champ-champ status, as he stepped into the main event as a replacement for Charles Oliveira on less than two weeks’ notice after Oliveira suffered a cut above his right eye.

The first bout between Makhachev and Volkanovski took place in February, with Makhachev edging out a unanimous decision victory in an instant classic to make the first defense of his UFC lightweight title. Both fighters weighed in at identical weights for their first bout, and they repeated the feat on Friday, adding to the anticipation for their rematch.

The main card of UFC 294 features several other exciting matchups, including a middleweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, a light heavyweight clash between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, a middleweight bout between Ikram Aliskerov and Warlley Alves, and a bantamweight bout between Said Nurmagomedov and Muin Gafurov. The preliminary card, which will be streamed on ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET, includes a flyweight bout between Tim Elliott and Muhammad Mokaev, a lightweight bout between Mohammad Yahya and Trevor Peek, and a bantamweight bout between Javid Basharat and Victor Henry.

While the main event and the rest of the card promise to deliver an action-packed night of fights, there was some disappointment as two fighters missed weight during the official weigh-ins. Victoria Dudakova, who was scheduled to face Jinh Yu Frey in a strawweight bout, failed to make weight, and her opponent agreed to a catchweight bout at 116.6 pounds. Additionally, Mike Breeden, who was set to compete in a lightweight bout against Anshul Jubli, also missed weight.

Despite these setbacks, the UFC 294 event is shaping up to be a must-watch for MMA fans. The main card, which will be available for streaming on pay-per-view, is set to start at 2 p.m. ET, with the ceremonial weigh-ins and staredowns taking place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and streamed live at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN +.

Check out the full weigh-in results below:

UFC 294 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)

Kamaru Usman (184.5) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (185.5)

Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Warlley Alves (185.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (135.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Mohammad Yahya (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Javid Basharat (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Abu Azaitar (186) vs. Sedriques Dumas (186)

Mike Breeden (159.5)* vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Nathaniel Wood (146) vs. Muhammad Naimov (145.5)

Jinh Yu Frey (116) vs. Viktoriya Dudakova (116.6)**

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Shara Magomedov (186)

Mateusz Gamrot weighed in at 155 pounds as a backup for the lightweight championship main event.

*Breeden missed weight by 3.5 pounds

**Dudakova missed weight by .6 pounds