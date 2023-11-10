UFC News and Rumors

UFC 295 Computer AI Picks: ChatGPT Predicts Winner of Every Fight on Procházka vs Pereira Card

David Evans
ufc 295

With UFC 295 on the horizon, we have decided to put the power of artificial intelligence to the test. ChatGPT was asked to look into its crystal ball and predict the winner of every match on the card for UFC 295. How will the super computer fare? Let’s take a look at the predictions ChatGPT made for the weekend’s big MMA bouts.

  • 🥊 Event: UFC 295
  • 📅 Date: November 11th, 2023
  • 🏟️ Venue: Madison Square Garden, NY
  • 🕗 Main Card Start Time: 8:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV/Streaming: ESPN+

ChatGPT has been all the rage for a few months now, and we are finally going to test it against the sportsbooks for UFC 295. We asked the AI model to predict every winner on the UFC 295 card and it has not disappointed.

ChatGPT has predicted a mix of upsets and expected outcomes, but let’s dive in to take a closer look at ChatGPT’s picks and predictions for UFC 295 as it looks into its crystal ball.

Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Jiří Procházka +108 Over 1.5 -165
Alex Pereira -128 Under 1.5 +135

The spirits whisper of a battle where technique and power collide. Procházka will use his unorthodox striking to keep Pereira at bay. However, Pereira’s precision finds its mark in a sudden turn.

Prediction: Alex Pereira wins by KO in Round 2.

Heavyweight Interim Title Bout: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Sergei Pavlovich -110 Over 1.5 +175
Tom Aspinall -110 Under 1.5 -215

Visions of a grueling match appear, where both giants exchange heavy leather. Aspinall’s agility will shine, but Pavlovich’s sheer power will overwhelm.

Prediction: Sergei Pavlovich wins by TKO in Round 3.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Jéssica Andrade +170 Over 2.5 +130
Mackenzie Dern -200 Under 2.5 -160

I see a clash of styles, with Andrade’s strength pitted against Dern’s grappling. Andrade will defend well against submissions, finding success in the stand-up.

Prediction: Jéssica Andrade wins by Decision.

Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola vs. Benoît Saint Denis

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Diego Lopes +105 Over 2.5 +110
Pat Sabatini -125 Under 2.5 -140

The cards show Frevola starting strong, but Saint Denis will weather the storm, taking control on the ground.

Prediction: Benoît Saint Denis wins by Submission in Round 3.

Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Diego Lopes +105 Over 2.5 +110
Pat Sabatini -125 Under 2.5 -140

Sabatini will be methodical, using his wrestling to control the fight, leading to a tactical victory.

Prediction: Pat Sabatini wins by Decision.

Flyweight Bout: Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Steve Erceg -190 Over 2.5 -146
Alessandro Costa +165 Under 2.5 +116

Costa’s aggressive style is foretold to bring about a high-paced fight. Erceg will use this to his advantage, countering effectively.

Prediction: Steve Erceg wins by Decision.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Tabatha Ricci +150 Over 2.5 -400
Loopy Godinez -175 Under 2.5 +300

Fate shows Ricci using her judo to neutralize Godinez’s boxing, leading to a competitive bout that Ricci edges on the scorecards.

Prediction: Tabatha Ricci wins by Split Decision.

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Tabatha Ricci +150 Over 2.5 -400
Loopy Godinez -175 Under 2.5 +300

Rębecki’s power is highlighted in the stars, suggesting he will dominate the fight early and secure a victory.

Prediction: Mateusz Rębecki wins by KO in Round 1.

Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Nazim Sadykhov -120 Over 2.5 +100
Viacheslav Borshchev +131 Under 2.5 -140

A tough fight to call, but Borshchev’s striking is set to make the difference in an otherwise even match.

Prediction: Viacheslav Borshchev wins by KO in Round 2.

Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Jared Gordon -198 Over 2.5 -280
Mark Madsen +164 Under 2.5 +220

Madsen’s wrestling pedigree will come to the forefront, controlling Gordon for the majority of the fight.

Prediction: Mark Madsen wins by Decision.

Catchweight Bout: John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
John Castaneda -135 Over 2.5 -205
Kyung Ho Kang +114 Under 2.5 +165

Kang’s versatility in striking and grappling foresees him outmatching Castaneda in a back-and-forth bout.

Prediction: Kyung Ho Kang wins by Decision.

Flyweight Bout: Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Joshua Van – odds – Over ? – odds –
Kevin Borjas +190 Under ? +185

My premonition favors Van, showing his speed and fight IQ leading to a late finish.

Prediction: Joshua Van wins by TKO in Round 3.

Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook
Dennis Buzukja +214 Over 2.5 -245
Jamall Emmers -254 Under 2.5 +195

Emmers’ experience and reach advantage are seen as the deciding factors in this engagement.

Prediction: Jamall Emmers wins by Decision.

MMA UFC News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
