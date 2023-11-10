With UFC 295 on the horizon, we have decided to put the power of artificial intelligence to the test. ChatGPT was asked to look into its crystal ball and predict the winner of every match on the card for UFC 295. How will the super computer fare? Let’s take a look at the predictions ChatGPT made for the weekend’s big MMA bouts.

ChatGPT has been all the rage for a few months now, and we are finally going to test it against the sportsbooks for UFC 295. We asked the AI model to predict every winner on the UFC 295 card and it has not disappointed.

ChatGPT has predicted a mix of upsets and expected outcomes, but let’s dive in to take a closer look at ChatGPT’s picks and predictions for UFC 295 as it looks into its crystal ball.

Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook Jiří Procházka +108 Over 1.5 -165 Alex Pereira -128 Under 1.5 +135

The spirits whisper of a battle where technique and power collide. Procházka will use his unorthodox striking to keep Pereira at bay. However, Pereira’s precision finds its mark in a sudden turn.

Prediction: Alex Pereira wins by KO in Round 2.

Heavyweight Interim Title Bout: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook Sergei Pavlovich -110 Over 1.5 +175 Tom Aspinall -110 Under 1.5 -215

Visions of a grueling match appear, where both giants exchange heavy leather. Aspinall’s agility will shine, but Pavlovich’s sheer power will overwhelm.

Prediction: Sergei Pavlovich wins by TKO in Round 3.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook Jéssica Andrade +170 Over 2.5 +130 Mackenzie Dern -200 Under 2.5 -160

I see a clash of styles, with Andrade’s strength pitted against Dern’s grappling. Andrade will defend well against submissions, finding success in the stand-up.

Prediction: Jéssica Andrade wins by Decision.

Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola vs. Benoît Saint Denis

The cards show Frevola starting strong, but Saint Denis will weather the storm, taking control on the ground.

Prediction: Benoît Saint Denis wins by Submission in Round 3.

Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook Diego Lopes +105 Over 2.5 +110 Pat Sabatini -125 Under 2.5 -140

Sabatini will be methodical, using his wrestling to control the fight, leading to a tactical victory.

Prediction: Pat Sabatini wins by Decision.

Flyweight Bout: Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook Steve Erceg -190 Over 2.5 -146 Alessandro Costa +165 Under 2.5 +116

Costa’s aggressive style is foretold to bring about a high-paced fight. Erceg will use this to his advantage, countering effectively.

Prediction: Steve Erceg wins by Decision.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook Tabatha Ricci +150 Over 2.5 -400 Loopy Godinez -175 Under 2.5 +300

Fate shows Ricci using her judo to neutralize Godinez’s boxing, leading to a competitive bout that Ricci edges on the scorecards.

Prediction: Tabatha Ricci wins by Split Decision.

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Rębecki’s power is highlighted in the stars, suggesting he will dominate the fight early and secure a victory.

Prediction: Mateusz Rębecki wins by KO in Round 1.

Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook Nazim Sadykhov -120 Over 2.5 +100 Viacheslav Borshchev +131 Under 2.5 -140

A tough fight to call, but Borshchev’s striking is set to make the difference in an otherwise even match.

Prediction: Viacheslav Borshchev wins by KO in Round 2.

Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook Jared Gordon -198 Over 2.5 -280 Mark Madsen +164 Under 2.5 +220

Madsen’s wrestling pedigree will come to the forefront, controlling Gordon for the majority of the fight.

Prediction: Mark Madsen wins by Decision.

Catchweight Bout: John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook John Castaneda -135 Over 2.5 -205 Kyung Ho Kang +114 Under 2.5 +165

Kang’s versatility in striking and grappling foresees him outmatching Castaneda in a back-and-forth bout.

Prediction: Kyung Ho Kang wins by Decision.

Flyweight Bout: Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

My premonition favors Van, showing his speed and fight IQ leading to a late finish.

Prediction: Joshua Van wins by TKO in Round 3.

Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Fighter Odds Total Rounds Odds Sportsbook Dennis Buzukja +214 Over 2.5 -245 Jamall Emmers -254 Under 2.5 +195

Emmers’ experience and reach advantage are seen as the deciding factors in this engagement.

Prediction: Jamall Emmers wins by Decision.