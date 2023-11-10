UFC 295 Weigh-Ins: Two fighters miss the mark in NYC

UFC 295 is set to take place this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the weigh-ins have just taken place. The event will feature a light heavyweight championship bout between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira, with the winner taking home the vacant title. The co-main event will be an interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira are on weight for the #UFC295 main event, where a new 205-pound champ will be crowned.

At the weigh-ins, two fighters missed weight. Jamall Emmers registered at 147 pounds, one pound over the featherweight limit, for his fight against Dennis Buzukja. He was followed by Roosevelt Roberts, who took a lightweight fight against Mateusz Rebecki on less than one week’s notice and weighed 158 pounds, two pounds over the divisional limit. According to the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) protocols, only title fight combatants receive an additional hour to hit their marks so Emmers and Roberts were one-and-done on the scale. Both fighters have been fined 20% of their purse and will proceed with their fights now being fought at a catchweight.

The full UFC 295 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6) – for interim heavyweight title

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.6)

Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)

Diego Lopes (145.4) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)

Alessandro Costa (125.4) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.6)

Loopy Godinez (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.4)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158)

Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (155.6)

John Castaneda (137.6) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138)

Kevin Borjas (125.8) vs. Joshua Van (125.8)

Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamall Emmers (147)