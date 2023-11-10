UFC News and Rumors

UFC 295 Weigh-Ins: Two fighters miss the mark in NYC

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
ufc 295 (1)

UFC 295 is set to take place this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the weigh-ins have just taken place. The event will feature a light heavyweight championship bout between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira, with the winner taking home the vacant title. The co-main event will be an interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

At the weigh-ins, two fighters missed weight. Jamall Emmers registered at 147 pounds, one pound over the featherweight limit, for his fight against Dennis Buzukja. He was followed by Roosevelt Roberts, who took a lightweight fight against Mateusz Rebecki on less than one week’s notice and weighed 158 pounds, two pounds over the divisional limit. According to the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) protocols, only title fight combatants receive an additional hour to hit their marks so Emmers and Roberts were one-and-done on the scale. Both fighters have been fined 20% of their purse and will proceed with their fights now being fought at a catchweight.

The full UFC 295 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204) – for vacant light heavyweight title
  • Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6) – for interim heavyweight title
  • Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.6)
  • Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)
  • Diego Lopes (145.4) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Alessandro Costa (125.4) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.6)
  • Loopy Godinez (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.4)
  • Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158)
  • Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (155.6)
  • John Castaneda (137.6) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138)
  • Kevin Borjas (125.8) vs. Joshua Van (125.8)
  • Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamall Emmers (147)
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
tko group

UFC Anti-Trust Lawsuit Reveals UFC Fighter Pay For Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey & Top PPV Headliners

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 9 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-Weigh Ins
UFC Annual Revenue Growth On Pace To Set New Record In 2023
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 9 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 295 (1)
UFC 295 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Light Heavyweights To Earn Over $500k
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 8 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 295 (1)
How to Watch UFC 295: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 6 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?
Conor McGregor’s Salary Per UFC Fight Has Been Revealed & Jake Paul Calls It ‘Hilarious and Sad’
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 3 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc sao paulo (2)
UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-In Results: Four Fighters Miss Weight; Two Fights Scratched
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 3 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-Modafferi vs Barber
Plaintiffs strike key win in antitrust lawsuit after judges deny the UFC’s appeal
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top