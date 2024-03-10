UFC News and Rumors

UFC 299 Breaks Miami Gate Record with Over $14 Million and Sold Out Crowd

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
sean o'malley

UFC 299 lived up to the hype, delivering a night of thrilling fights, unexpected outcomes, and a record-breaking gate. The electric atmosphere at the sold-out FLA Live Arena in Miami buzzed with anticipation as 19,165 fans roared for their favorite fighters. The event culminated in a staggering gate of $$14,142,904, solidifying its place as the highest-grossing UFC event ever held in Miami.

The main event saw the reigning bantamweight champion, Sean “Sugar” O’Malley, successfully defend his title against the tenacious Marlon “Chito” Vera. O’Malley showcased his striking prowess throughout the fight, peppering Vera with jabs and leg kicks. Despite a valiant effort from Vera in the later rounds, the judges awarded a unanimous decision victory (50-45, 50-45, 50-44) to O’Malley, solidifying his position as a rising star in the UFC.

In a thrilling upset, Dustin Poirier silenced the doubters with a spectacular second-round knockout victory over the up-and-coming Benoit Saint Denis. Saint Denis came out strong, applying relentless pressure and attempting submission holds. However, Poirier weathered the storm and landed a devastating combination of punches in the second round, sending Saint Denis crashing to the canvas and securing a decisive knockout win. This victory reignited Poirier’s title aspirations and proved his fighting spirit remains unbreakable.

The night wasn’t short of other exciting matchups. Jack Della Maddalena staged a remarkable comeback, knocking out the veteran Gilbert Burns in the third round. Petr Yan edged out a close unanimous decision win over the rising prospect Song Yadong. Kevin Holland secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Michael “Venom” Page in a striking battle.

UFC 299 was a resounding success, not only for the record-breaking gate but also for the captivating fights and the emergence of new contenders. The energy of the Miami crowd and the fighters’ exceptional performances cemented this event as a night to remember in UFC history.

 

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garett Kerman

