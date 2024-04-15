UFC News and Rumors

UFC 300 Delivers Knockout Numbers: $14 Million Gate, 3rd Highest Grossing Event

Garett Kerman
Ladies and gentlemen, UFC 300 is a wrap, what an incredible night it was! The event featured twelve plus former or current champions who made up this super fight card that did not hold back at all from the opening bell until the final horn. Not only were the fights breath-taking but also the event itself was successful as far as sales and atmosphere are concerned.

The electric atmosphere in the arena was tangible – a jam-packed audience exuded energy for the entirety of the night. This is believed to be reflected in pay-per-view numbers, allegedly sky-rocketing. The official figures have not been disclosed but early indications suggest that UFC 300 may go down as one of the best-selling pay-per-views in history.

Several factors can explain this amazing commercial success. First off, apart from being a good fight card, it had complete novelty. With 12 champions or past champions stepping into Octagon, there was no doubt that almost every fight would be a bloodbath. The moment that stole the show was Holloway demolishing Gaethje to win the BMF belt after knocking him out with just 1 second left on the clock in the final round after 5 brutal rounds of war, it represented well what happened during this fascinating night.

Moreover, UFC’s marketing strategy prior to UFC 300 played another huge role outside of those knockouts on Saturday night. There was hype around this event like nothing before and UFC capitalized on it very well indeed. From catchy promos to behind-the-scenes footage, we could tell that fans all over the world were anxiously waiting for this epic moment by seeing how UFC tirelessly worked day and night across their machine.

UFC 300 illustrates perfectly how to successfully put together an MMA show. From having star-studded fight cards to creating an electrifying atmosphere and setting record PPV sales, these activities characterized last evening’s occasion. It shows just how much popularity MMA has gained over time through both its organization UFC and bookmakers globally.

However, UFC 300 is just another chapter in the endless book. But now we have to look at what’s coming up next, as many exciting fights and storylines will unfold. Brace yourselves, folks, because it seems like UFC never runs out of steam!

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
