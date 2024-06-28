UFC 303 Weigh-In Results: All but 1 fighter makes weight, Championship Fight is Set

The anticipation for UFC 303 reached a fever pitch as fighters took to the scales at the early weigh-ins held at the UFC Apex, these early weigh-ins set the stage for the ceremonial session later at T-Mobile Arena, where fans will get a closer look at their favorite fighters. Scheduled for Saturday, UFC 303 promises a night of electrifying bouts, headlined by a light heavyweight clash between reigning champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The co-main event features a featherweight showdown between top contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

The main event of UFC 303 sees Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. Pereira, known for his striking prowess and knockout power, has been a dominant force in the division. His opponent, Prochazka, is a former champion eager to reclaim his throne. Both fighters successfully made weight, with Pereira coming in at 204.5 pounds and Prochazka at 205 pounds, setting the stage for a highly anticipated battle.

The rematch is OFFICIAL! Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have made weight for the #UFC303 main event title fight. pic.twitter.com/fwC8sqG9ug — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 28, 2024

In the co-headliner, featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Ortega, a former title challenger, is renowned for his grappling skills and submission game. Lopes, on the other hand, is a rising star looking to make a statement. After having trouble hitting the featherweight limit, this fight will be contested at lightweight. However, both fighters hit their marks on the scale, weighing in at 155 pounds.

Ortega-Lopes is now good to go @ 155. pic.twitter.com/YqJASmaHGv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 28, 2024

Full Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alex Pereira (204.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5)

Brian Ortega (155) vs. Diego Lopes (155)

Anthony Smith (206) vs. Roman Dolidze (205)

Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5)

Ian Machado Garry (170) vs. Michael Page (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joe Pyfer (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Andre Fili (145.5)

Charles Jourdain (146) vs. Jean Silva (147.5)*

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)

Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

Ricky Simon (136) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (136)