UFC Atlantic City Weigh-Ins: 1 Fighter Misses Weight, All 14 Fights Good to Go

The stage is set for an exciting night of fights at UFC Atlantic City as the fighters hit the scales for their upcoming bouts. In the main event, flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot successfully made weight for their highly anticipated clash. Both fighters looked sharp and confident as they tipped the scales at the championship limit of 125 pounds. This fight has major title implications, with the winner likely securing the next shot at the flyweight crown.

BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT! #UFCAtlanticCity is LIVE and FREE TOMORROW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/iUkbszG3fM — danawhite (@danawhite) March 29, 2024

Blanchfield (12-1) has been on a tear in the UFC, winning all four of her fights inside the octagon. The 23-year-old prospect is known for her well-rounded skillset and her aggressive fighting style. Fiorot (11-1) is no stranger to success herself, having won 11 fights in a row. The French striker possesses a dangerous arsenal of Muay Thai techniques and will be looking to add another impressive finish to her resume.

In another key matchup on the card, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns to action after returning from injury in his last fight. Weidman will face off against Bruno Silva in a middleweight bout. Both fighters weighed in at 185 pounds. Weidman (15-7) is looking to reignite his career after suffering a string of setbacks in recent years. Silva (23-10) is also looking to get himself back on track after some recent losses.

There was a scare on the scales, however, as Julio Arce missed weight for his featherweight fight against Herbert Burns. Arce came in at 147.25 pounds, 1.25 pounds over the featherweight limit of 146 pounds. Arce will now forfeit a portion of his purse to Burns and the bout will proceed.

UFC Atlantic City weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.25)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Kyle Nelson (145)

Chidi Njokuani (170) vs. Rhys McKee (170.25)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Julio Arce (147.25)* vs. Herbert Burns (145)

Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs. Connor Matthews (145)

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

Viktoriya Dudakova (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Andre Petroski (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185)

Angel Pacheco (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (135)