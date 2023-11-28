UFC Austin Fighter Pay & Salaries: Beneil Dariush To Earn Over $500k

The UFC heads to Austin, Texas for a live fight night event at the Moody Center for an exciting night of fights. We have two of the best lightweight contenders (4) Beneil Dariush taking on (8) Arman Tsarukyan. Dariush is coming off a devastating loss against Charles Oliveira who knocked him out in the first round. He is desperately looking for a win against surging contender Tsarukyan so that he can stay in title contention. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is riding high coming off back-to-back wins and wins in seven of his last eight fights. He is looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Beneil Dariush in hopes of getting a potential title shot and rematch with Islam Makhachev with a win.

In the co-main event, we have a change of plans after Dan Hooker reinjured his arm breaking in practice which ultimately led to his withdrawal from this co-main event. After losing one banger of a fight, the UFC adds another when Jalin Turner steps in on short notice to take on Bobby Green in a fight that we should expect fireworks from start to finish.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Lightweights Set For Big Payday

The UFC’s lightweight division gets to show out this weekend when (4) Beneil Dariush takes on (8)Arman Tsarukyan in a fight that will be a back-and-forth affair between these two title challengers. This will surprisingly be Dariush’s first main event of his long UFC career but this is Tsarukyan’s second appearance in a main event. They will be coming in not only to get the win but also to put on a show for the fans as this could potentially bring a potential title shot in the near future

Dariush and Tsarukyan will be making the most they’ve ever made in a single fight and will be hoping to cash in on one of those performance bonuses as well. This fight has the makings to be an exciting main event for however long it lasts.

UFC Austin Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Austin event in Austin, Texas

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $2.6 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Austin.

Headlining the main event, are Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. Dariush and Tsarukyan are expected to be the highest-paid fighters on the fight card with Dariush taking home $521,000 and Tsarukyan making $506,000

Bobby Green ($271,000), Rob Font ($166,000), and Deiveson Figueiredo ($126,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Austin this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Austin:

Beneil Dariush – $521,000

$521,000 Arman Tsarukyan – $506,000

$506,000 Bobby Green – $271,000

$271,000 Rob Font – $166,000

$166,000 Deiveson Figueiredo – $126,000

Check out the projected UFC Austin payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Beneil Dariush $500,000 $21, 000 $521,000 Arman Tsarukyan $500,000 $6,000 $506,000 Jalin Turner $115,000 $6,000 $121,000 Bobby Green $250,000 $21,000 $271,000 Rob Font $$150,000 $16,000 $166,000 Deiveson Figueiredo $110,000 $16,000 $126,000 Sean Brady $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Kelvin Gastelum $100,000 $21,000 $121,000 Puna Soriano $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Dustin Stolzfus $20,000 $6,000 $26,000 Clay Guida $70,000 $21,000 $91,000 Joaquim Silva $45,000 $6,000 $51,000 Miesha Tate $110,000 $11,000 $121,000 Julia Avila $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Cody Brundage 36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Zach Reese $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Joe Solecki $22,000 $6,000 $28,000 Drakkar Klose $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Steve Garcia $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Melquizael Costa $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ihor Potieria $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Rodolfo Bellato $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Wellington Turman $45,000 $6,000 $51,000 Jared Gooden $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jamey-Lyn Horth $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Veronica Hardy $30,000 $6,000 $36,000

UFC Austin Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $227,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Austin.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.