UFC Austin Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set, All 24 Fighters Make Weight

The UFC Austin weigh-ins have set the stage for an exciting night of fights, with all the main card and preliminary fighters successfully making weight. The most notable story from the weigh-ins was former welterweight contender Kelvin Gastelum hitting the 170-pound mark on the dot, marking the first time he has successfully hit that weight since November 2014. Gastelum is set for his return to the welterweight division after a series of weight limit misses prompted him to move up to the 185-pound division. His opponent, Sean Brady, also successfully made weight, coming in at 170 pounds.

Kelvin Gastelum weighs in at 170 for his return to welterweight pic.twitter.com/b70QqYRYly — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) December 1, 2023

In the main event, Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan both made weight without issue, with Dariush at 156 and Tsarukyan at 155.5. Dariush will be looking to rebound from a loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289, his first loss in five years, while Tsarukyan seeks his seventh win in his past eight fights.

Beneil Dariush: 156 pounds

Arman Tsarukyan: 155.5 pounds The #UFCAustin main event is weighed in and official. ✅ pic.twitter.com/yQni1LfSS8 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 1, 2023

The co-main event will feature Bobby Green, who weighed in at 155 pounds, and Jalin Turner, who weighed in at 156 pounds despite having to step in on nine days’ notice for an injured Dan Hooker. Turner was heavy on his first attempt at 157, but returned to the scale shortly after for a second attempt where he came in at 156 pounds, the limit for a non-title lightweight bout.

Jalin Turner needed two attempts, but he hit the 156-pound non-title lightweight limit on short notice for his #UFCAustin fight vs. Bobby Green. pic.twitter.com/9zCPpqgrRO — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 1, 2023

Full UFC Austin Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155.5)

Bobby Green (155) vs. Jalin Turner (156)

Deiveson Figueiredo (135) vs. Rob Font (135)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (170)

Clay Guida (154) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)

Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)

Cody Brundage (185) vs. Zach Reese (185)

Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)

Melquizael Costa () vs. Steve Garcia () – fight canceled*

Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)

Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (125.5)