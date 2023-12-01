UFC News and Rumors

UFC Austin Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set, All 24 Fighters Make Weight

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
UFC-Austin-Dariush-Tsarukyan (1)

The UFC Austin weigh-ins have set the stage for an exciting night of fights, with all the main card and preliminary fighters successfully making weight. The most notable story from the weigh-ins was former welterweight contender Kelvin Gastelum hitting the 170-pound mark on the dot, marking the first time he has successfully hit that weight since November 2014. Gastelum is set for his return to the welterweight division after a series of weight limit misses prompted him to move up to the 185-pound division. His opponent, Sean Brady, also successfully made weight, coming in at 170 pounds.

In the main event, Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan both made weight without issue, with Dariush at 156 and Tsarukyan at 155.5. Dariush will be looking to rebound from a loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289, his first loss in five years, while Tsarukyan seeks his seventh win in his past eight fights.

The co-main event will feature Bobby Green, who weighed in at 155 pounds, and Jalin Turner, who weighed in at 156 pounds despite having to step in on nine days’ notice for an injured Dan Hooker. Turner was heavy on his first attempt at 157, but returned to the scale shortly after for a second attempt where he came in at 156 pounds, the limit for a non-title lightweight bout.

 Full UFC Austin Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155.5)
  • Bobby Green (155) vs. Jalin Turner (156)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo (135) vs. Rob Font (135)
  • Sean Brady (170) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (170)
  • Clay Guida (154) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)
  • Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)
  • Cody Brundage (185) vs. Zach Reese (185)
  • Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)
  • Melquizael Costa () vs. Steve Garcia () – fight canceled*
  • Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)
  • Jared Gooden (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)
  • Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (125.5)
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC-Austin-Dariush-Tsarukyan (1)

UFC Austin Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
arman tsarukyan
Arman Tsarukyan Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 28 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Beneil Dariush Career Earnings
Beneil Dariush Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 28 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Beneil Dariush Career Earnings
UFC Austin Fighter Pay & Salaries: Beneil Dariush To Earn Over $500k
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 28 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC-Austin-Dariush-Tsarukyan (1)
How to Watch UFC Austin: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 27 2023
UFC News and Rumors
brendan allen
Brendan Allen Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 20 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 82
UFC Vegas 82 Weigh-In Results: Allen vs. Craig Set for Main Event, 2 Fighters Miss Weight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top