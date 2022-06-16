UFC Fight Night Card, Date, and Time | UFC on ESPN 37 Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett takes place this Saturday, June 18th from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. No. 4 ranked UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar will face No. 7 ranked Josh Emmett in a monstrous collision between two rising featherweight contenders.

The co-main event of the evening sees UFC fan-favorite Joe Lauzon return to action, as he takes on MMA journeyman Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, in a bout that was originally scheduled to take place back at UFC 274 in May but was canceled due to Cerrone coming down with an illness on fight night. The two UFC veterans will square off in what should be an entertaining contest between two highly respected martial artists.

UFC on ESPN 37 will bring fourteen fights to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday. Along with the main and co-main events, UFC fans in Texas will be treated to an array of high-level martial arts contests, with UFC ranking and title implications on the line.

Continue reading to find out the full UFC Fight Night card for this Saturday’s UFC event from Austin, Texas.

UFC on ESPN 37 Schedule | UFC Fight Night Card

The main card for UFC on ESPN 37 kicks off at 7 PM ET with Julian Marquez taking on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight showdown between two entertaining fighters.

One of the feature bouts on the UFC on ESPN 37 main card sees Joaquin Buckley take on Albert Duraev. Buckley is coming off a split-decision win over Abdul Razak Alhassan back in February and is looking to add to his win streak on Saturday night in Austin.

Kevin Holland continues his run in the UFC welterweight division, as he takes on Tim Means in a feature bout at 170lbs on Saturday night.

Holland climbed up the middleweight rankings in 2021 but took back-to-back losses against both Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson, which put a hold on his rising stardom.

Holland opted to move to the UFC welterweight division back in March and pulled off a solid second-round stoppage victory over Alex Oliveira in doing so. He returns to the octagon on Saturday night in the state that he calls home and will be looking to add another notable name to his resume with a win over the highly regarded Tim Means.

Main Fight Card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Fight Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

