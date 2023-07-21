All 12 fighters on the UFC Fight London card made weight on Friday, setting the stage for a stacked event in London.

Ready to give London a show! 🔥 🇬🇧 The UK and Irish fighters hit a clean sweep at the #UFCLondon Weigh-Ins ⚖️#UFCLondon | Live on TNT Sports | @discoveryplusuk pic.twitter.com/EnlkvEHZqA — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) July 21, 2023

The main event features Tom Aspinall (258 pounds) taking on Marcin Tybura (246 pounds) in a heavyweight clash. Aspinall is the No. 10-ranked heavyweight in the UFC, while Tybura is No. 12. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann (125 pounds) and Julija Stoliarenko (125 pounds).

Other notable fights on the card include:

Andre Fili (145 pounds) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146 pounds)

Paul Craig (186 pounds) vs. Andre Muniz (185 pounds)

Jai Herbert (155 pounds) vs. Fares Ziam (155 pounds)

Josh Culibao (146 pounds) vs. Lerone Murphy (146 pounds)

Aspinall looks to make a statement against Tybura

Aspinall is coming off an unfortunate loss against Curtis Blaydes where he tore his ACL in the first round. He will be looking to get that one back in a big way as he’s now looking to make a statement against Tybura.

Tybura is a tough opponent, but Aspinall is the more dangerous striker. If Aspinall can land his punches, he could knock Tybura out early as long as that knee isn’t bothering him in his first fight back after being on the shelf for 17 months.

McCann looks to get back on track

McCann is also coming off a loss in her last fight. She was submitted by rising contender Erin Blanchfield in the first round. The grappling was deemed too much for “Meatball” and she was taken down and dominated until she succumbed to a kimura.

She will be looking to get back on track in a big way when she takes on Julija Stoliarenko who’s making her UFC flyweight debut. It will be interesting to see if the weight cut will be a factor in this fight for Stoliarenko.

UFC London key fights to watch

There are a number of other key fights on the UFC London card. Fili vs. Wood is a great matchup between two of the top featherweights in the UFC. Craig vs. Muniz is a clash of two submission specialists. And Herbert vs. Ziam is a fight between two exciting strikers.

The UFC London card is stacked with potential for exciting fights. Be sure to tune in on Saturday, July 22 to see who comes out on top.