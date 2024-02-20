UFC News and Rumors

UFC Mexico City Fighter Pay & Salaries: Yair Rodriguez Projected To Be Top Earner

Garett Kerman
yair rodriguez

The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best flyweight fighters in the world headlining the event. We have the former reigning and defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Moreno is looking to get back into the win column after losing his title via a close decision to the current champion Alexandre Pantoja. Meanwhile, Moreno will be looking to get back on track after suffering a tough defeat in his first shot at the flyweight title. This will be Royval’s first main event spot in his career and it’s going to be a great way for him to get back into the thick of things in the flyweight division if he’s able to get it done this weekend in Mexico City.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the featherweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 3 ranked Yair Rodriguez and No. 4 ranked Brian Ortega. Rodriguez is coming off only his first-ever shot at the featherweight title where he succumbed to a brutal third-round TKO stoppage loss to the former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Ortega is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a shoulder injury that occurred when these two featherweights faced off back in July 2022. This rematch has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

UFC Mexico City Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Mexico City event in Mexico City, Mexico.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.2 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Mexico City.

Headlining the main event are former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Brandon Royval. However, Yair Rodriguez is expected to be this week’s highest earner with $261,000

Brandon Royval ($532,000), Robert Whittaker ($321,000), Henry Cejudo ($161,000), and Amanda Lemos ($131,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC 298 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Mexico City:

  • Yair Rodriguez – $261,000
  • Brandon Moreno- $216,000
  • Brian Ortega – $161,000
  • Brandon Royval – $106,000
  • Raoni Barcelos – $71,000

Check out the projected UFC Mexico City payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Brandon Moreno $200,000 $16,000 $216,000
Brandon Royval $100,000 $6,000 $106,000
Brian Ortega $150,000 $11,000 $161,000
Yair Rodriguez $250,000 $11,000 $261,000
Francisco Prado $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Daniel Zellhuber $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Raul Rosas Jr. $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Ricky Turcios $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Sam Hughes $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Yazmin Jauregui $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Chris Duncan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Manuel Torres $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Raoni Barcelos $60,000 $11,000 $71,000
Cristian Quinonez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Jesus Aguilar $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Mateus Mendonca $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Edgar Chairez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Daniel Lacerda $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Claudio Puelles $60,000 $6,000 $66,000
Fares Ziam $50,000 $6,000 $56,000
Denys Bondar $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Luis Rodriguez $10,000 $4,000 $14,000
Victor Altamirano $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Felipe dos Santos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Muhammad Naimov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Erik Silva $10,000 $4,000 $14,000

UFC Mexico City Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $147,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Mexico City.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
