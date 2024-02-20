The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best flyweight fighters in the world headlining the event. We have the former reigning and defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Moreno is looking to get back into the win column after losing his title via a close decision to the current champion Alexandre Pantoja. Meanwhile, Moreno will be looking to get back on track after suffering a tough defeat in his first shot at the flyweight title. This will be Royval’s first main event spot in his career and it’s going to be a great way for him to get back into the thick of things in the flyweight division if he’s able to get it done this weekend in Mexico City.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the featherweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 3 ranked Yair Rodriguez and No. 4 ranked Brian Ortega. Rodriguez is coming off only his first-ever shot at the featherweight title where he succumbed to a brutal third-round TKO stoppage loss to the former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Ortega is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a shoulder injury that occurred when these two featherweights faced off back in July 2022. This rematch has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

UFC Mexico City Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Mexico City event in Mexico City, Mexico.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.2 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Mexico City.

Headlining the main event are former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Brandon Royval. However, Yair Rodriguez is expected to be this week’s highest earner with $261,000

Brandon Royval ($532,000), Robert Whittaker ($321,000), Henry Cejudo ($161,000), and Amanda Lemos ($131,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC 298 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Mexico City:

Yair Rodriguez – $261,000

$261,000 Brandon Moreno- $216,000

$216,000 Brian Ortega – $161,000

$161,000 Brandon Royval – $106,000

$106,000 Raoni Barcelos – $71,000

Check out the projected UFC Mexico City payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Brandon Moreno $200,000 $16,000 $216,000 Brandon Royval $100,000 $6,000 $106,000 Brian Ortega $150,000 $11,000 $161,000 Yair Rodriguez $250,000 $11,000 $261,000 Francisco Prado $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Daniel Zellhuber $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Raul Rosas Jr. $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Ricky Turcios $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Sam Hughes $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Yazmin Jauregui $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Chris Duncan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Manuel Torres $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Raoni Barcelos $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 Cristian Quinonez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jesus Aguilar $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Mateus Mendonca $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Edgar Chairez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Daniel Lacerda $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Claudio Puelles $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Fares Ziam $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Denys Bondar $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Luis Rodriguez $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Victor Altamirano $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Felipe dos Santos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Muhammad Naimov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Erik Silva $10,000 $4,000 $14,000

UFC Mexico City Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $147,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Mexico City.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.