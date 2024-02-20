The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best flyweight fighters in the world headlining the event. We have the former reigning and defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Moreno is looking to get back into the win column after losing his title via a close decision to the current champion Alexandre Pantoja. Meanwhile, Moreno will be looking to get back on track after suffering a tough defeat in his first shot at the flyweight title. This will be Royval’s first main event spot in his career and it’s going to be a great way for him to get back into the thick of things in the flyweight division if he’s able to get it done this weekend in Mexico City.
In the co-main event, we have a fight in the featherweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 3 ranked Yair Rodriguez and No. 4 ranked Brian Ortega. Rodriguez is coming off only his first-ever shot at the featherweight title where he succumbed to a brutal third-round TKO stoppage loss to the former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Ortega is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a shoulder injury that occurred when these two featherweights faced off back in July 2022. This rematch has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.
With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.
UFC Mexico City Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts
Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.
Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Mexico City event in Mexico City, Mexico.
In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.2 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Mexico City.
Headlining the main event are former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Brandon Royval. However, Yair Rodriguez is expected to be this week’s highest earner with $261,000
Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Mexico City:
- Yair Rodriguez – $261,000
- Brandon Moreno- $216,000
- Brian Ortega – $161,000
- Brandon Royval – $106,000
- Raoni Barcelos – $71,000
Check out the projected UFC Mexico City payouts for each fighter below:
|Fighter
|Base Pay
|Incentive Pay
|Guaranteed Salary
|Brandon Moreno
|$200,000
|$16,000
|$216,000
|Brandon Royval
|$100,000
|$6,000
|$106,000
|Brian Ortega
|$150,000
|$11,000
|$161,000
|Yair Rodriguez
|$250,000
|$11,000
|$261,000
|Francisco Prado
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Daniel Zellhuber
|$12,000
|$4,500
|$16,500
|Raul Rosas Jr.
|$12,000
|$4,500
|$16,500
|Ricky Turcios
|$12,000
|$4,500
|$16,500
|Sam Hughes
|$30,000
|$6,000
|$36,000
|Yazmin Jauregui
|$12,000
|$4,500
|$16,500
|Chris Duncan
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Manuel Torres
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Raoni Barcelos
|$60,000
|$11,000
|$71,000
|Cristian Quinonez
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Jesus Aguilar
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Mateus Mendonca
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Edgar Chairez
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Daniel Lacerda
|$12,000
|$4,500
|$16,500
|Claudio Puelles
|$60,000
|$6,000
|$66,000
|Fares Ziam
|$50,000
|$6,000
|$56,000
|Denys Bondar
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Luis Rodriguez
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Victor Altamirano
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Felipe dos Santos
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Muhammad Naimov
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Erik Silva
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
UFC Mexico City Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay
The UFC will pay out $147,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Mexico City.
The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.
Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.