UFC Nashville Weigh Ins: All Fighters but One Short-Notice Replacement on Weight

ufc nashville

The UFC Fight Night event in Nashville is set to showcase an exciting night of bantamweight action, headlined by the highly anticipated matchup between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. In the co-main event, Jessica Andrade will face off against Tatiana Suarez. Before the fights can take place, the fighters must first successfully make weight at the official weigh-ins. Let’s take a look at the weigh-in results and what they mean for the upcoming fights.

Sandhagen weighed in at 139.5 pounds, while Font came in at 139 pounds. The two fighters have been exchanging barbs in the lead-up to the fight, and it will be interesting to see if that carries over into the cage on Saturday night.

Andrade, Suarez Make Weight for Co-Feature

The co-main event of UFC on ESPN 50 features a women’s strawweight clash between Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez. Andrade weighed in at 115.5 pounds, while Suarez came in at 115 pounds.

Andrade is a former strawweight champion, while Suarez is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the division. This is a clash between two of the best strawweights in the world, and it should be a great fight.

Short-Notice Replacement Misses Weight

Sean Woodson had to go through three opponents to finally get his fourth to make it to the scales. Unfortunately, his opponent Dennis Buzukja missed weight by half a pound weighing in at 146.5 lbs after taking this fight on 72 hours’ notice. His teammate and training partner Matt Frevola said that Buzukja had to drop 21 lbs in just three days to make weight.

The doctors did not let him cut the remaining half pound and will forfeit 20% of his purse but the fight will go on!

Full UFC Nashville Weigh In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Cory Sandhagen (139.5) vs. Rob Font (139) – 140-pound contract weight
  • Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115.5)
  • Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)
  • Diego Lopes (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)
  • Tanner Boser (204.5) vs. Aleksa Camur (204)
  • Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)
  • Carlston Harris (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)
  • Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145)
  • Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Jake Hadley (126)
  • Dennis Buzukja (146.5)* vs. Sean Woodson (146)
  • Asu Almabaev (125.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)
