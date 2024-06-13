UFC News and Rumors

UFC Saudi Arabia Rumor: Khamzat Chimaev OUT, Robert Whittaker vs. Nassourdine Imavov to headline

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
robert-whittaker-oncage-ufn101-750

There’s been speculation that Khamzat Chimaev is out of his fight next weekend against Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia. Whittaker took to Instagram to post a reel with a quote saying “Anyone Anywhere Anytime”.

No reports have come out as to why Chimaev was withdrawn from his fight against Whittaker but it’s becoming more and more realistic that we may not see him fight next weekend. We have yet to see Chimaev fight this year and it remains to be seen when we will see him fight this year.

Now, the question lies in who’s stepping in on less than two week’s notice to face off against the former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Rumor has it that stepping in on short notice will be Nassourdine Imavov who was victorious in his main event fight last weekend when he defeated former title contender Jared Cannonier, Bendaman2001 has reported this on X formerly known as Twitter.

This will be a surprising matchup as this will be a significant step up for Imavov while this will be a significant step down in competition for Whittaker. Also, this points to no one willing to step up and take on such a competitor like Whittaker on very short notice in Saudi Arabia. Imavov seems be the gamer and is willing to put his winning streak on the line to take on his stiffest competition to date in just a little over a week.

We will see if this fight comes to fruition and how it pans out but either way UFC Saudia Arabia will be a stacked fight card.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card

UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event On ABC/ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET:

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Rumor)
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir
  • Shara Magomedov vs. Joilton Lutterbach

UFC Saudi Arabia Prelims Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (12 p.m. ET):

  • Farid Basharat vs. Montel Jackson
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon
  • Kyung Ho Kang vs. Muin Gafurov
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Xiao Long vs. Chang Ho Lee

 

Topics  
UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
robert-whittaker-oncage-ufn101-750

UFC Saudi Arabia Rumor: Khamzat Chimaev OUT, Robert Whittaker vs. Nassourdine Imavov to headline

Author image Garett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
conor vs chandler (1)
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Finally Official for UFC 303 on June 29
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 15 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Max-Holloway-def.-Justin-Gaethje-UFC-300-772
UFC 300 Delivers Knockout Numbers: $14 Million Gate, 3rd Highest Grossing Event
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 15 2024
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 90
UFC Vegas 90 Weigh-In Results: Four Fighters Miss Weight, One Bout Cancelled
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 5 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Chris Curtis Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 3 2024
UFC News and Rumors
brendan allen
Brendan Allen Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 3 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Perez
Alex Perez steps in for the injured Manel Kape, Perez vs. Nicolau set for Main Event
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 3 2024
More News
Arrow to top