UFC Singapore Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set , All 26 Fighters on Point

All 26 fighters competing at UFC Singapore which is taking place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore made weight at the official weigh-ins on Friday, August 25th.

In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway will face off against Chan Sung “The Korean Zombie” Jung in a highly anticipated featherweight bout. Both fighters weighed in at 146 pounds, the limit for the featherweight division.

Holloway is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen in his last fight, while Jung most recently finished by the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

We have a light heavyweight rematch in the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Since their last encounter, Smith has lost his last two whereas Spann has won two of his last three. Smith weighed in at 205.5 pounds and Spann weighed in at 205 pounds.

Full UFC Singapore Weigh In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Alex Caceres (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Fernie Garcia (135.5) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)

Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)

Parker Porter (256) vs. Junior Tafa (255)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Lukasz Brzeski (243) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)

Garrett Armfield (135) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (135.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Rolando Bedoya (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)

Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)

JJ Aldrich (126) vs. Liang Na (126)

Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Jarno Errens (145)