UFC News and Rumors

UFC Singapore Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set , All 26 Fighters on Point

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
ufc singapore

All 26 fighters competing at UFC Singapore which is taking place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore made weight at the official weigh-ins on Friday, August 25th.

In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway will face off against Chan Sung “The Korean Zombie” Jung in a highly anticipated featherweight bout. Both fighters weighed in at 146 pounds, the limit for the featherweight division.

Holloway is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen in his last fight, while Jung most recently finished by the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

We have a light heavyweight rematch in the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Since their last encounter, Smith has lost his last two whereas Spann has won two of his last three. Smith weighed in at 205.5 pounds and Spann weighed in at 205 pounds.

Full UFC Singapore Weigh In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)

  • Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)
  • Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)
  • Alex Caceres (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)
  • Fernie Garcia (135.5) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)
  • Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)
  • Parker Porter (256) vs. Junior Tafa (255)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

  • Lukasz Brzeski (243) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)
  • Garrett Armfield (135) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (135.5)
  • Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
  • Rolando Bedoya (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)
  • Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)
  • JJ Aldrich (126) vs. Liang Na (126)
  • Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Jarno Errens (145)
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Kiefer Crosbie son

Bellator Veteran Kiefer Crosbie Signs with UFC, Debut Set for UFC 293

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3min
UFC News and Rumors
anthony hernandez
Anthony Hernandez Out of UFC Noche, Josh Fremd Steps in to Fight Roman Kopylov
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  13h
UFC News and Rumors
tatsuro taira
Undefeated Tatsuro Taira to Face David Dvorak at UFC Vegas 81
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  13h
UFC News and Rumors
mayra bueno silva
Mayra Bueno Silva, Walt Harris Temporary Suspensions Extended by Nevada Athletic Commission
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  14h
UFC News and Rumors
nasrat haqparast
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones Set for UFC 293 on September 9
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  14h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc singapore
How to Watch UFC Singapore: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  17h
UFC News and Rumors
chan sung jung
Chan Sung Jung Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top