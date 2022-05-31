UFC Vegas 56 Fighter Pay: Alexander Volkov to Earn Over $80k in Salary on Saturday

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over the UFC fighter pay, salary, and payouts for the UFC Vegas 56 card this weekend.

UFC Vegas 56 takes place Saturday, June 4th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a UFC heavyweight tilt between former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov, as he takes on No. 8 ranked UFC heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Volkov is coming off a loss at UFC London back in March but is bouncing back with a quick two-month turnaround to attempt to get back into the win column against the Surinamese mixed martial artist and former kickboxer, Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Volkov is estimated to make just over $90,000 for his appearance at UFC Vegas 56.

Projecting UFC Fighter Pay and Salaries

UFC fighters are unable to disclose their pay based on terms in their contracts, while the majority of state athletic commissions allow the UFC to keep those figures private.

Nevertheless, with a little bit of guesswork using previously disclosed figures and comparable terms, finding out roughly how much each fighter on this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 fight card gets paid is still very possible.

To find out more about UFC Vegas 56 fighter salaries, continue reading as we break down the potential payouts for each UFC fighter for this weekend’s UFC Vegas 56 fight card from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Volkov to Earn an Estimated $91k at UFC Fight Night

Alexander Volkov’s last disclosed pay was an $80,000 base paycheck for his decision loss against Curtis Blaydes back at UFC Vegas 3. Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s last disclosed pay was a $22,000 base pay check he received at UFC 249 in a knock out loss to current UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

One of the highest paid fighters on the card will be No. 10 ranked UFC featherweight Dan Ige, as he comes into the co-main event on Saturday to face Mosvar Evloev. The Hawaiian born UFC featherweight earned a fitting $50,000 back at UFC Jacksonville in 2020 for his most recent disclosed pay. With that, Ige is set to earn up to $60,000 for his fight against Evloev on Saturday night.

UFC Vegas 56 Fighter Salaries | UFC Fighter Pay

To find out more about UFC Vegas 56 fighter pay, check out the chart below.

UFC Vegas 56 Fighter UFC Base Pay UFC Incentive Pay Total Guaranteed UFC Salary Alexander Volkov $80,000 $11,000 $91,000 Dan Ige $50,000 $11,000 $61,000 JJ Aldrich $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Poliana Botelho $25,000 $6,000 $31,000 Jairzinho Rozenstruik $22,000 $6,000 $28,000 Tony Gravely $22,000 $4,500 $26,500 Movsar Evloev $18,000 $4,500 $22,500 Alonzo Menifield $14,000 $6,000 $20,000 Michael Trizano $15,000 $4,500 $19,500 Damon Jackson $12,000 $6,000 $18,000 Karine Silva $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jeff Molina $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Zhalgas Zhumagulov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Andreas Michailidis $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Rinat Fakhretdinov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Erin Blanchfield $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Lucas Almeida $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Benoit Saint-Denis $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Niklas Stolze $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Joe Solecki $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Alex da Silva $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Askar Mozharov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Johnny Munoz Jr. $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Daniel Argueta $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Zarrukh Adashev $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ode’ Osbourne $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

*UFC Vegas 56 salary figures are estimations based on recently reported payouts or comparable fighter salaries. Figures for win bonus, not included.

UFC Vegas 56 Staff Salaries

Below, we’ll break down some of the projected staff salaries for UFC Vegas 56.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Announcer Salary: $50,000-$100,000 per event

UFC Vegas 56 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out about $129,500 in promotional guideline incentive pay for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 event.

The incentive pay generated by Venum sportswear’s multi-year sponsorship deal with the UFC is disbursed under the UFC’s promotional guidelines compliance program and is paid out in tiers, depending on each fighter’s tenure with the UFC. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4000, 4-5 fights pays out $4,5000, 6-10 bouts pays out $6,000, 11-15 pays out $11,000, 16-20 pays out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid out $32,000, while champions are paid out $42,000.