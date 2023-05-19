UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 73: Three fighters you must watch out for this weekend

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
hill vs dern

UFC Vegas 73 is just around the corner, and fight fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming event. I have been keeping a close eye on the fighters who will be stepping into the octagon on Saturday night. In this article, I will be discussing three fighters that people should know about on the upcoming UFC Vegas 73 fight card. I will provide a brief analysis of each fighter and explain why they are worth watching.

Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC today. She has a record of 12-3 and is coming off a win against Yan Xiaonan in her last fight. Dern is known for her incredible grappling skills, having won multiple Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu championships before transitioning to MMA. She has finished 7 of her 12 wins by submission, making her one of the most dangerous submission artists in the women’s strawweight division.
Dern’s opponent at UFC Vegas 73 is Angela Hill, who is a tough and experienced fighter. However, I believe that Dern’s grappling skills will be too much for Hill to handle. If Dern can get the fight to the ground, she will have a significant advantage and will likely be able to secure a submission victory.

Edmen Shahbazyan

Edmen Shahbazyan is a rising star in the UFC middleweight division. He has a record of 12-3 and is coming off a win against Dalcha Lungiambula in his last fight. Shahbazyan is known for his knockout power, having finished 10 of his 12 wins by KO or TKO.
Shahbazyan’s opponent at UFC Vegas 73 is Anthony Hernandez, who is also a dangerous well-rounded mixed martial artist. However, I believe that Shahbazyan’s power and accuracy will be too much for Hernandez to handle. If Shahbazyan can land one of his powerful strikes, he will likely be able to finish the fight early.

Vanessa Demopoulos

Vanessa Demopoulos is a relatively unknown fighter in the women’s strawweight division, but she has been making waves recently with her impressive performances. She has a record of 9-4 and is coming off a win against Maria Oliveira in her last fight. Demopoulos is known for her aggressive style and her ability to finish fights.
Demopoulos’s opponent at UFC Vegas 73 is Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who is also an aggressive fighter with knockout power. However, I believe that Demopoulos’s grappling skills will be too much for Kowalkiewicz to handle. If Demopoulos can get the fight to the ground, she will have a significant advantage and will likely be able to secure a submission victory.
UFC Vegas 73 promises to be an exciting event with some great fights on the card. Mackenzie Dern, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Vanessa Demopoulos are three fighters that people should know about on this card. Each fighter brings a unique set of skills to the octagon and has the potential to put on an impressive performance.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
