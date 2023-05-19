UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 73 Weigh Ins Results: Two fighters have missed weight and fined but the fights go on

Garrett Kerman
UFC Vegas 73 takes place on May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured a women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. The weigh-ins for the event were held on May 19, 2023, and there were a few fighters who missed weight.

Mackenzie Dern weighed in at 115 pounds, while Angela Hill weighed in at 114.5 pounds. Both fighters made weight and the fight was set to go ahead as planned.
In the co-main event, Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez were set to face off in an exciting 185-pound clash. Shahbazyan weighed in at 185.5 pounds, while Hernandez weighed in at 186 pounds. Both fighters made weight and the fight was set to go ahead as planned.
Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez were set to face off in a catchweight bout. Ducote missed weight, weighing in at 119.5 pounds, while Godinez made weight at 118 pounds. The fight was still set to go ahead as planned.
Orion Cosce and Vanessa Demopoulos missed their non-title fight limits by one-and-a-half pounds each. Due to this miss, both fighters gave 20 percent of their fight purse to their opponent.
The full list of weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 73 is as follows:
Main Card (ESPN+ 7 pm ET)
  • Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Angela Hill (114.5)
  • Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)
  • Emily Ducote (119.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (118)
  • Andre Fialho (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)
  • Diego Ferreira (155) vs. Michael Johnson (155)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4 pm ET)

  • Maheshate (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5)
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (117.5)*
  • Orion Cosce (172.5)** vs. Gilber Urbina (170)
  • Ilir Latifi (249.5) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5)
  • Chase Hooper (156) vs. Nick Fiore (154)
  • Natalia Silva (124.5) vs. Victoria Leonardo (124.5)
  • Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (170)

Overall, most fighters made weight for UFC Vegas 73, with only a few exceptions. The event went ahead as planned and featured some exciting fights for fans of mixed martial arts to enjoy.

MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
