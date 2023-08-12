The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 78 took place on August 11th, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a welterweight showdown between Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos.

Luque vs. Dos Anjos

Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos both made weight for their welterweight main event. Luque weighed in at 170.5 pounds, while dos Anjos came in at 171 pounds.

Swanson vs. Dawodu

Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu both made weight for their featherweight co-main event. Swanson weighed in at 146 pounds, while Dawodu came in at 145.5 pounds

Two Fighters Miss Weight

Two fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 78 and weren’t close. Josh Fremd weighed in at 189 lbs and Tafon Nchukwi weighed in at 189.5 lbs for each of their middleweight bouts. Fortunately for them, the commission approved for them both to continue to fight but each will be fined an undisclosed percentage of their purses for their fights this weekend at UFC Vegas 78.

UFC Vegas 78 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Cub Swanson (146)

Chris Daukaus (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (203.5)

Iasmin Lucindo (116) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (189.5)*

Josh Fremd (189)** vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

JP Buys (136) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)

Mike Breeden (156) vs. Terrence McKinney (156)

Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Francis Marshall (145.5)

Martin Buday (266) vs. Josh Parisian (266)

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Montserrat Conejo (113)

Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Jose Johnson (135.5)

Juliana Miller (126) vs. Luana Santos (126)

*Nchukwi missed the middleweight limit on his first attempt.

**Fremd missed the middleweight limit on his first attempt.