UFC Vegas 82 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Middleweight Headliners To Earn Over $250k

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
4 min read
UFC Vegas 82

The UFC heads back to the Apex for a stacked fight night event. We have two of the best middleweight contenders (10) Brendan Allen taking on (13) Paul Craig.  Allen is riding five straight wins as he comes into this matchup looking for yet another signature win over a top-ranked opponent. Meanwhile, Craig won his first fight in his new weight class after dropping down in weight from light heavyweight. He is looking to get the biggest win since moving down in weight when he takes on Brendan Allen this Saturday night in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, we have two up-and-comers in the welterweight division squaring off as Jake Matthews returns to the cage to take on the surging undefeated prospect Michael Morales. Matthews is looking to keep his winning ways going meanwhile, Morales is looking to put his name on the map and get the biggest win of his career in hopes of climbing up the welterweight rankings.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Middleweights Set For Big Payday

The UFC’s middleweight division gets to show out this weekend when (10) Brendan Allen takes on (13) Paul Craig in a fight that most likely will not see the judge’s scorecards. This will be both Allen’s and Craig’s first main event of their long UFC careers. They will be coming in not only to get the win but also to put on a show for the fans as this could potentially bring bigger fights down the road.

Allen and Craig will be making the most they’ve ever made in a single fight and will be hoping to cash in on one of those performance bonuses as well. This fight has the makings to be an exciting main event for however long it lasts.

UFC Vegas 82 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 82 event in Las Vegas, NV

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $2.5 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 82.

Headlining the main event, are Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. Allen and Craig are expected to be the highest-paid fighters on the fight card with Allen taking home $261,000 and Craig making $266,000

Jake Matthews ($116,000), Amanda Ribas ($54,000), and Jonathan Pearce ($54,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 82 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 82:

  • Paul Craig – $266,000
  • Brendan Allen – $261,000
  • Jake Matthews – $116,000
  • Amanda Ribas – $54,000
  • Jonathan Pearce – $54,000

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 82 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Brendan Allen $250,000 $11,000 $261,000
Paul Craig $250,000 $16,000 $266,000
Jake Matthews $100,000 $16,000 $116,000
Michael Morales $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Jordan Leavitt $22,000 $6,000 $28,000
Chase Hooper $24,000 $6,000 $30,000
Payton Talbott $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Nich Aguirre $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Amanda Ribas $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
Luana Pinheiro $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Uros Medic $40,000 $4,500 $44,500
Myktybek Orolbai $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Nikolas Motta $20,000 $4,500 $24,500
Trey Ogden $20,000 $4,500 $24,500
Lucie Pudilova $23,000 $6,000 $39,000
Ailin Perez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Mick Parkin $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Caio Machado $12,000 $4,000 $28,500
Jonathan Pearce $49,000 $6,000 $54,000
Joanderson Brito $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Chad Anheliger $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Jose Johnson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Charles Johnson $20,000 $6,000 $26,000
Rafael Estevam $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Lucas Alexander $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Jeka Saragih $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Christian Leroy Duncan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Denis Tiuliulin $14,000 $4,500 $18,500

UFC Vegas 82 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $164,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 82.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

