UFC Vegas 82 Weigh-In Results: Allen vs. Craig Set for Main Event, 2 Fighters Miss Weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 82 set the stage for a highly anticipated middleweight main event between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. Both fighters successfully made weight, coming in at 186 pounds, signaling their readiness for the headline bout. The event, scheduled to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, promises an exciting showdown between these two talented athletes.

Brendan Allen told the an intense Paul Craig to “keep that same energy” and “don’t be pulling guard” during the #UFCVegas82 main event faceoff. pic.twitter.com/1QXJUfZ0sh — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 17, 2023

In addition to the main event, several other fighters successfully made weight without issue, including welterweights Michael Morales and Jake Matthews, as well as lightweights Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt. These successful weigh-ins set the stage for compelling matchups that are sure to captivate MMA fans.

However, the weigh-in process was not without its challenges, as two fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 82. Featherweight Lucas Alexander came in at 148 pounds, two pounds over the non-title limit, while flyweight Rafael Estevam weighed in at 128 pounds, also exceeding the non-title limit for his respective bout. As a result, both bouts will proceed as catchweights, with Alexander and Estevam forfeiting 20 percent of their purses to their opponents as a penalty. Bantamweight Ailin Perez initially missed weight by 0.5 pounds but later successfully weighed in at 136 pounds.

UFC Vegas 82 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Paul Craig (186)

Michael Morales (171) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)

Chase Hooper (155.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

Payton Talbott (136) vs. Nick Aguirre (136)

Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

Myktybek Orolbai (170) vs. Uros Medic (171)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (145)

Chad Anheliger (134.5) vs. Jose Johnson (136)

Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Mick Parkin (262.5) vs. Caio Machado (250)

Jeka Saragih (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (148)

Lucie Pudilova (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (136)

Trey Ogden (155.5) vs. Nikolas Motta (155)

Charles Johnson (125) vs. Rafael Estevam (128)